Body of man believed to have drowned in Kenosha County lake recovered, authorities say

SALEM LAKES — The body of a man believed to have drowned in Silver Lake has been recovered, authorities said late Thursday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was called to the lake at 12:37 p.m., along with Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, for a report of a missing swimmer in the water. According to Lt. Keith Fonk, the man's body was recovered sometime before 9 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.

Initial reports indicated that a 5-year-old female child and a 22-year-old male were swimming after jumping into the water from a boat on the lake, according to Kenosha County Sheriff's Department media release. The male, who was not wearing a flotation device, went underwater and did not resurface.

The child was wearing a personal flotation device and was picked up by another boat that was also on the lake.

Dive teams from southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois were called in to assist in an attempt to locate the missing male.

At about 2:40 p.m. Salem Lakes Fire Chief James Lejcar no longer considered the incident a rescue, and at that time turned into a recovery mission.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.