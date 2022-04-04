Body of missing Middleton doctor found in Iron County, authorities say

GURNEY — The body of a missing Middleton doctor has been found in northern Wisconsin.

Kelsey Musgrove had been hiking at Potato River Falls in Iron County and last had contact with people on March 26. The Iron County Sheriff's Office received word on March 30 that Musgrove had not returned home to Middleton.

Deputies located Musgrove's vehicle in a parking area at Potato River Falls and a search began by air, ground and water. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, WBAY-TV reported.

On Sunday, Musgrove's body was located in an area near the falls. The sheriff's office says foul play is not suspected. The investigation into the death is ongoing.

Musgrove, 30, was a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

She got her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Washington in Seattle before going to the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at Florida International University in Miami, according to online listings that UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien confirmed.

Musgrove did her surgical residency at the West Virginia University School of Medicine before starting the fellowship at UW Health last year.

UW Health in a statement it was "deeply saddened" by Musgrove's death. "She was recognized by her peers as a great surgeon, an outstanding mentor and an incredibly kind and positive spirit."

State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0