Boscobel man found dead after apparently being hit by train in Grant County, authorities say

A Boscobel man was found dead Sunday after apparently being hit by a train in Bagley, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office received a call on Sunday reporting a man lying along the railroad tracks in Bagley who appeared unresponsive, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a report.
When emergency responders arrived, they found a man who was dead and appeared to have been hit by a train, Dreckman said.
Investigators identified the man by his driver's license as Dylan Bausch, 25, and said that it appeared as though he had been struck by a southbound train along the west side tracks, Dreckman said.
They also said it appeared as though Bausch had been walking back from the street dance in Bagley, going to River of Lakes, Dreckman said.
The incident remains under investigation, by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Grant County Coroner, Dreckman said.
