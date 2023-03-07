A 13-year-old boy died after hitting a tree at a Dells area ski resort over the weekend, authorities reported.

According to a release from Dells-Delton EMS Director Dillon Gavinski, the boy had no pulse following an impact with a tree at Christmas Mountain Village on the outskirts of Wisconsin Dells.

The department, along with Delton Fire Department, was notified of the incident around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

The responders arrived and witnessed CPR in progress on the patient. Further lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting the responders at the scene were the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, UW MedFlight, and Christmas Mountain Ski Patrol.