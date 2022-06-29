Boy accused in mall shooting at age 15 should be tried as adult, Wisconsin Supreme Court says

MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled a boy accused of shooting and wounding eight people at a suburban Milwaukee mall in 2020 should be tried in adult court.
The court, on a 4-3 decision released Wednesday, said a Milwaukee County Children's Court judge was wrong in denying prosecutors' request to waive the teen, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, to adult court.
Chief Justice Annette Ziegler wrote that there was no reasonable basis for denying the state's waiver petition.
The teen has been charged with eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury. Prosecutors say he opened fire at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa on Nov. 20, 2020, injuring three people in a group he was confronting, a friend who was with him, and four random shoppers.
Ziegler was joined in the majority opinion by justices Patience Roggensack, Rebecca Bradley and Jill Karofsky.
Justice Brian Hagedorn dissented, joined by justices Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet.
“Although another judge might have reasonably reached a different conclusion on the same set of facts, this decision was within the discretion the law affords to circuit court judges,” Hagedorn wrote.
FBI officials and police stand outside the Mayfair Mall after a shooting, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the mall.
Wauwatosa Police chief Barry Weber speaks at a news conference, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis.
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis.
FBI officials convene after a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis.
Wauwatosa Police chief Barry Weber speaks at a news conference, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis.
Police and FBI agents investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis.
Police officials walk to the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis.
In this image from video provided by WISN-TV, emergency crews gather at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
FBI officials convene after a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis.
FBI officials convene after a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis.