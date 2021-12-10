 Skip to main content
Boy is among 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Milwaukee, police say

  • Updated
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

MILWAUKEE — A 7-year-old boy is among four people found fatally shot at a southside Milwaukee home in an apparent case of murder-suicide, according to police.

Officers went to the house to check on the welfare of a person shortly before noon Wednesday, entered the home and found the four people dead, WTMJ-TV reported.

Wisconsin has seen its share of heinous serial killers over the years. Here's a look back at the horrific criminal cases that have scarred state history.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the dead as 7-year-old Kevin James Becker-Wilhelm; 54-year-old female Jeazell Woodruff; 42-year-old Jason Wilhelm; and 49-year-old Fredrick Holmes.

Police issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying Holmes lived with Woodruff in the building's lower unit. The boy and Wilhelm lived in the upstairs unit. Investigators believe Holmes was the shooter but the circumstances remain under investigation.

"Four people are dead. How are you going to cope from that? I heard yelling, cussing, I heard three gunshots," said one neighbor, Rita Radomski.

Carlos Cruz, who lives two doors down from where the shooting took place, said those who lived inside the home typically kept to themselves.

"They were very private like everybody else around here, so yeah it's very shocking. I've been up since like six this morning and I swear I didn't hear anything at all," said Cruz.

Members of Milwaukee's Violence Prevention team were also on scene providing support to those affected by the shooting.

"We provide resources where needed, we want to see what we can do from a therapeutic standpoint," said Derrick Rogers, director of 414 Life.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday. There is no active threat to the public, police said.

Steven Avery case: Read the original reports

The popularity of the 2015 Netflix series "Making A Murderer" created new interest in the case of Steven Avery, the Manitowoc man wrongly incarcerated for 18 years for sexual assault, released and then arrested and convicted along with a nephew in the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. The case is in the news again as his nephew, Brendan Dassey, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his case, arguing that he falsely confessed because police pressured and manipulated him. At the time, Dassey was 16 and considered a "slow learner." Here's a collection of related stories pulled from our archives.

Sprung! After 18 years in prison, man released due to DNA evidence
State and Regional

Sprung! After 18 years in prison, man released due to DNA evidence

  • ROBERT IMRIE Associated Press
TWO RIVERS -- A man freed after spending 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit arrived home Thursday to hugs, kisses, and two gulps of champagne at a family celebration.

What's 18 years in prison worth? Doyle supports increasing $25,000 man would get
State and Regional

What's 18 years in prison worth? Doyle supports increasing $25,000 man would get

  • ROBERT IMRIE Associated Press
Wisconsin Gov. Jim Doyle said Friday he would be willing to raise the $25,000 cap on state compensation for wrongfully convicted people, after the release of a man who spent 18 years in prison for a rape and attempted murder he didn't commit.

Rape victim criticizes officials in Avery case
State and Regional

Rape victim criticizes officials in Avery case

  • BRENDA INGERSOLL Wisconsin State Journal
A rape victim whose eyewitness identification put a Two Rivers man in prison for 18 years for a sexual assault he didn't commit testified Tuesday that Manitowoc County officials "lacked the moral courage" to consider a second suspect.

Freed man to get $25,000
State and Regional

Freed man to get $25,000

  • JR ROSS Associated Press
A man who spent 18 years in prison for a rape he didn't commit will get a damage award of $25,000 plus attorneys fees from the state -- the maximum the law allows but only a fraction of what he requested.

Steven Avery may be the last one to see missing woman
State and Regional

Steven Avery may be the last one to see missing woman

  • State Journal staff, wires
MISHICOT -- Steven Avery, the Wisconsin man who served 18 years in prison for a rape he did not commit, may be the last person to have seen a 25-year-old photographer who disappeared this week, a sheriff said Saturday.

Missing woman has Avery on edge
State and Regional

Missing woman has Avery on edge

  • BRENDA INGERSOLL Wisconsin State Journal
A man who served 18 years in prison for a rape he did not commit said Tuesday night he is afraid he is being framed for the disappearance of a Calumet County woman whose car was found at a junkyard run by his family.

Another cloud of suspicion: Avery arrested, charged with possession of firearm
State and Regional

Another cloud of suspicion: Avery arrested, charged with possession of firearm

  • CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press
MISHICOT -- A man who was wrongly convicted of rape 20 years ago was arrested Wednesday and charged with a weapons violation by a special prosecutor investigating the disappearance of a woman whose vehicle was found on property owned by the man's family.

After rape exoneration, Steven Avery's back in the spotlight again
State and Regional

After rape exoneration, Steven Avery's back in the spotlight again

  • CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press
MISHICOT -- Two years ago, Steven Avery left nearly two decades of prison behind when DNA evidence exonerated him of a rape.

Police: Female bones, blood found at yard
State and Regional

Police: Female bones, blood found at yard

  • DOUG ERICKSON 608-252-6149
ST. JOHN -- Friends and family of Teresa Halbach halted their search for the missing woman Thursday morning and retreated to the seclusion of her parents' home.

Avery to be charged with Halbach murder; prosecutor dismisses notion of frame-up
State and Regional

Avery to be charged with Halbach murder; prosecutor dismisses notion of frame-up

  • DOUG ERICKSON 608-252-6149
MISHICOT -- Steven Avery, the Mishicot man who served 18 years in prison for a rape he didn't commit, will be charged with the murder of a 25-year-old woman who disappeared on Halloween, Calumet County District Attorney Ken Kratz said Friday.

Mishicot-area residents upset by grisly news
State and Regional

Mishicot-area residents upset by grisly news

  • DOUG ERICKSON 608-252-6149
MISHICOT -- Jim Bydalek was taking his grandson to kindergarten early last week when he drove by dozens of people walking shoulder to shoulder in a farm field.

Friends remember Halbach for her kindness and tender photos
State and Regional

Friends remember Halbach for her kindness and tender photos

  • RON SEELY 608-252-6131
Whenever he needed to talk, Teresa Halbach was always there, her friend Ryan Hillegas remembered Saturday.

Charges of homicide, mutilation; remains identified as Teresa Halbach
State and Regional

Charges of homicide, mutilation; remains identified as Teresa Halbach

  • CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press
MANITOWOC -- A man who served 18 years in prison for a rape he didn't commit was charged Tuesday with killing and mutilating a freelance photographer who had an appointment with him the last day she was seen.

Avery will stand trial for homicide
State and Regional

Avery will stand trial for homicide

  • Associated Press
MANITOWOC -- A man who served 18 years in prison for a rape he didn't commit was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on charges that he killed a photographer at his family's auto salvage yard and disposed of her body by burning it.

Avery settles lawsuit for $400,000
State and Regional

Avery settles lawsuit for $400,000

  • Associated Press
A man accused of killing a woman and burning her body has settled his federal lawsuit against authorities who put him in prison for a rape he didn't commit.

Avery's relative also arrested; teenage boy to be charged
State and Regional

Avery's relative also arrested; teenage boy to be charged

  • CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press
MISHICOT -- A 16-year-old relative of Steven Avery will be charged along with Avery in the death of photographer Teresa Halbach, authorities said Wednesday night.

Complaint: Avery tells teenager 'that's how you do it'
State and Regional

Complaint: Avery tells teenager 'that's how you do it'

  • ROBERT IMRIE Associated Press
A 16-year-old boy just home from school tried to do a good deed for his somewhat famous uncle, Steven Avery, and ended up raping and helping murder a young woman as the uncle looked on, prosecutors say.

Steven Avery is also charged with rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment
State and Regional

Steven Avery is also charged with rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment

  • Associated Press
MANITOWOC -- A man accused of killing a young freelance photographer was charged Wednesday with kidnapping and raping her.

Avery says he's never raped or murdered anyone, says nephew was coerced
State and Regional

Avery says he's never raped or murdered anyone, says nephew was coerced

  • CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press
Investigators coerced Steven Avery's nephew into telling them the two raped, murdered and burned a young photographer, Avery said Friday in his first public comments since authorities said his 16-year-old nephew confessed to the crimes.

Judge: Prosecutors can use Brendan Dassey's confession
State and Regional

Judge: Prosecutors can use Brendan Dassey's confession

  • CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press
MANITOWOC -- A 16-year-old boy, who investigators say confessed to raping and killing a woman with his uncle, will decide whether he wants his case to go to trial after a judge Friday ruled prosecutors can use his statements as evidence, his attorney said.

Evidence in Halbach murder case collected illegally, lawyer says
State and Regional

Evidence in Halbach murder case collected illegally, lawyer says

  • Associated Press
MANITOWOC -- Evidence that investigators collected at the trailer home and garage of Steven Avery should not be allowed when he goes on trial for the rape and murder of a photographer, a defense lawyer says.

Halbach murder confession recanted
State and Regional

Halbach murder confession recanted

MANITOWOC -- Brendan Dassey wrote to a judge to recant a videotaped confession that he participated in the murder of Teresa Halbach, a Green Bay television station reported Thursday.

Avery can push claim of frame-up
State and Regional

Avery can push claim of frame-up

  • CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press
MANITOWOC -- The defense for a man accused of murdering a young photographer was bolstered Tuesday when a judge agreed to allow as evidence an unsecured sample of his blood that his attorneys say supports their claim that he was framed.

Avery lawyers fight testimony
State and Regional

Avery lawyers fight testimony

  • CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press
CHILTON -- One day after jurors heard that Steven Avery asked a nephew and his friend to help him get rid of a body, his attorneys worked to blunt the testimony Thursday by framing it as a joke.

DNA is discussed at Steven Avery's trial
State and Regional

DNA is discussed at Steven Avery's trial

  • Associated Press
CHILTON -- One of the lead investigators into Teresa Halbach's murder testified Friday that none of Halbach's DNA was found in the suspect's home or garage during the first three months of the investigation.

Sheriff's officials testify they didn't frame Avery in murder case
State and Regional

Sheriff's officials testify they didn't frame Avery in murder case

  • CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press
CHILTON -- Two sheriff's officials accused by Steven Avery of framing him for murder testified Tuesday they never planted evidence to ensure Avery was wrongfully convicted a second time.

Testimony on blood in Avery trial allowed; judge rejects request for mistrial, delay
State and Regional

Testimony on blood in Avery trial allowed; judge rejects request for mistrial, delay

  • Associated Press
A judge on Monday decided to allow testimony from an FBI witness who said tests showed that a vial of Steven Avery's blood could not have been planted as evidence against him.

Avery closing arguments center on DNA
State and Regional

Avery closing arguments center on DNA

  • CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press
CHILTON -- Prosecutors trying a man who spent 18 years in prison for a rape he didn't commit told jurors Wednesday that DNA evidence in this murder case is incredibly powerful -- but the defense claimed it's questionable.

Avery guilty; verdict delivers mandatory life sentence for Halbach murder
State and Regional

Avery guilty; verdict delivers mandatory life sentence for Halbach murder

  • CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press
CHILTON -- A man who spent 18 years in prison for a rape he didn't commit was convicted Sunday of murdering a photographer, whose charred bones were found in a burn pit outside his home.

Avery confident he will be exonerated
State and Regional

Avery confident he will be exonerated

  • CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press
A man who spent 18 years in prison for a rape he didn't commit only to be convicted of murder 3 1/2 years after he left prison said he is confident he will again be exonerated.

Brendan Dassey convicted of murder, sexual assault, mutilation of corpse
State and Regional

Brendan Dassey convicted of murder, sexual assault, mutilation of corpse

  • TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
MANITOWOC -- A jury found Brendan Dassey guilty Wednesday night of raping a 25-year-old freelance photographer and helping his uncle kill her and burn her body.

Avery gets life in prison for Halbach's murder
State and Regional

Avery gets life in prison for Halbach's murder

  • CARRIE ANTLFINGER Associated Press
MANITOWOC -- Teresa Halbach made a video diary three years before she died - never imagining her words and easy smile would be considered Friday by the judge deciding whether the man convicted of her murder should go away for life.

Avery's nephew gets life term in murder of Teresa Halbach
State and Regional

Avery's nephew gets life term in murder of Teresa Halbach

  • DINESH RAMDE Associated Press
MANITOWOC -- Brendan Dassey sat silently Thursday as a judge sentenced the teen to life in prison for his role in the rape and murder of a woman.

Probe of crime lab requested; analysts' faulty work cited
State and Regional

Probe of crime lab requested; analysts' faulty work cited

  • DEE J. HALL 608-252-6132
The work of up to six state Crime Laboratory analysts whose negligence or misconduct may have jeopardized forensic test results should be independently investigated, the attorney for convicted murderer Steven Avery argues in a complaint filed this week.

Probe: Cases not affected by lab errors
State and Regional

Probe: Cases not affected by lab errors

  • DEE J. HALL 608-252-6132
The state Department of Justice said Friday that an internal investigation into work done by six disciplined state Crime Laboratory employees has found "no instances where faulty forensic test results were presented in court against criminal defendants."

New book recounts injustice for Avery
State and Regional

New book recounts injustice for Avery

  • DEE J. HALL | | 608-252-6132
Former assistant DA looks at reasons behind 1985 wrongful conviction.

State and Regional

Steven Avery's appeal denied in 2005 homicide

  • TODD RICHMOND | Associated Press

One of Wisconsin's most notorious criminals doesn't deserve a new trial, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday. Steven Avery was released from prison in 2003 after spending nearly two decades behind bars for a rape he didn't commit, but in 2005 was charged with helping murder Teresa Halbach.

Scott Walker won't pardon Steven Avery or his nephew
State and Regional

Scott Walker won't pardon Steven Avery in homicide case

  • MATTHEW DeFOUR , 608-252-6144
Walker statement, consistent with previous practice, comes as documentary generates renewed interest in 2005 murder.

'Making a Murderer' juror stands by Avery verdict
State and Regional

'Making a Murderer' juror stands by Avery verdict

  • Associated Press
A juror involved in the homicide case that spawned the popular Netflix series “Making a Murderer” says she stands by the verdict.

Professor says 'Making a Murderer' shows justice system flaws beyond Steven Avery case
State and Regional

Professor says 'Making a Murderer' shows justice system flaws beyond Steven Avery case

  • NICO SAVIDGE , 608-252-6147
The Wisconsin Innocence Project is not currently representing Avery, but could take up his case if new evidence comes to light, co-director Keith Findley says.

Brad Schimel
State and Regional

AG: No new evidence in Steven Avery case has been brought forward

  • MOLLY BECK , 608-252-6135
Schimel said if evidence not heard by a jury that raises doubt about the convictions of Steve Avery and Brendan Dassey was brought to the DOJ, "we’d certainly take that seriously."

'Making a Murderer' subject Steven Avery files appeal
State and Regional
AP

'Making a Murderer' subject Steven Avery files appeal

  • GREG MOORE Associated Press
A convicted killer who is the subject of the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" has filed a new appeal seeking his release.

State and Regional

State attorney general appeals ruling that overturned conviction of 'Making a Murderer' nephew

  • TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
  • Updated
A federal magistrate judge ruled in August that investigators tricked Brendan Dassey into confessing that he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005.

Brendan Dassey in 2011, DOC photo
State and Regional

'Making a Murderer' case confession not coerced, Wisconsin AG argues to appeals court

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
Wisconsin’s attorney general asked a federal appeals court Wednesday to let stand the conviction of a man found guilty in a case profiled in the popular “Making a Murderer” series on Netflix.

Nephew in 'Making a Murderer' ordered released
State and Regional

Nephew in 'Making a Murderer' ordered released

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • Updated
A man whose homicide conviction was overturned in a case profiled in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" was ordered released Monday from federal prison while prosecutors appeal.

State fights 'Making A Murderer' inmate release
State and Regional

State fights 'Making A Murderer' inmate release

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • Updated
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel on Tuesday asked that the order to release Brendan Dassey be put on hold. 

Wisconsin asks to keep 'Making A Murderer' inmate Brendan Dassey locked up
State and Regional

Wisconsin asks to keep 'Making A Murderer' inmate Brendan Dassey locked up

  • TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
  • Updated
A federal judge told Wisconsin prison officials on Wednesday that they must release an inmate featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” by Friday evening.

Appeals court blocks release of Wisconsin inmate featured in 'Making a Murderer'
State and Regional

Appeals court blocks release of Wisconsin inmate featured in 'Making a Murderer'

  • TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
  • Updated
A Wisconsin prison inmate whose case was featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” will stay behind bars while state attorneys appeal a decision overturning his conviction, a panel of federal appellate judges ruled Thursday.

State and Regional

Evidence testing agreement reached in 'Making a Murderer' case

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
The lawyer for a Wisconsin man convicted in a case profiled in the "Making a Murderer" Netflix series says an agreement to start independent scientific testing on several critical pieces of evidence has been signed.

State and Regional

Prosecutors: 'Making a Murderer' inmate's confession legal

  • Todd Richmond Associated Press
  • Updated
A Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" has no basis for his claims that his confession wasn't voluntary and shouldn't be released from prison as a judge has ordered, state attorneys argued in a court filing.

Lawyer to panel: No promises to 'Making a Murderer' inmate Brendan Dassey
State and Regional

Lawyer to panel: No promises to 'Making a Murderer' inmate Brendan Dassey

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
State attorneys tried to persuade a panel of federal appellate judges that Brendan Dassey made a voluntary confession and was properly convicted.

State and Regional

New trial requested in 'Making a Murderer' case

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
APPLETON - A lawyer on Wednesday asked for a new trial for a Wisconsin man convicted in a case profiled in the "Making a Murderer" Netflix series.

Judges affirm 'Making a Murderer' confession was coerced
State and Regional

Judges affirm 'Making a Murderer' confession was coerced

  • TODD RICHMOND and STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press
  • Updated
A federal appeals panel has affirmed that Brendan Dassey, a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer," was coerced into confessing and should be released from prison.

Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail
State and Regional

Wisconsin wants 'Making a Murderer' inmate to stay in jail

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
Wisconsin attorneys asked a federal appeals court Monday to keep an inmate featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” behind bars while they fight a second ruling overturning his conviction.

Court: Dassey will stay in custody
State and Regional

Court: Dassey will stay in custody

  • Updated
A Wisconsin inmate featured in the hit Netflix series “Making a Murderer” lost another bid Wednesday to get out of prison while state attorneys fight a ruling overturning his conviction.

Federal court orders release of Brendan Dassey; nephew in 'Making a Murderer' case
State and Regional

Federal court orders release of Brendan Dassey; nephew in 'Making a Murderer' case

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • Updated
A judge on Friday overturned the conviction of a Wisconsin man found guilty of helping his uncle kill a woman in a case profiled in the Netflix documentary series “Making a Murderer,” ruling that investigators coerced a confession using deceptive tactics.

'Making a Murderer' attorney seeks more evidence testing
State and Regional

'Making a Murderer' attorney seeks more evidence testing

  • TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
  • Updated
Steven Avery's attorney wants to date blood and DNA evidence to see if it was planted and says the results will show that someone else killed Teresa Halbach.

State and Regional

Lawyers seek to free inmate featured in 'Making a Murderer'

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
Attorneys for a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” petitioned for his immediate release Friday after a federal appeals court ruled that his confession was coerced.

Judge rejects new trial bid for Steven Avery
State and Regional

Judge rejects new trial bid for Steven Avery

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • Updated
A judge denied a motion for a new trial in the case of Steven Avery, who was convicted in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach and was a subject of the 2015 Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

Attorneys for Steven Avery say new evidence warrants another trial
State and Regional

Attorneys for Steven Avery say new evidence warrants another trial

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
Attorneys for a Wisconsin man convicted of homicide in a case featured on the Netflix series "Making A Murderer" are asking a circuit court to reconsider a prior ruling rejecting a request for a new trial.

Appeals court overturns ruling that would have freed defendant from 'Making a Murderer' series
State and Regional

Appeals court overturns ruling that would have freed defendant from 'Making a Murderer' series

  • MICHAEL TARM Associated Press
  • Updated
A federal appeals court in Chicago narrowly overturned a ruling Friday that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison, though one dissenting judge called the case "a profound miscarriage of justice."

Teen in 'Making a Murderer' asks high court to take his case
State and Regional

Teen in 'Making a Murderer' asks high court to take his case

  • JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
  • Updated
Brendan Dassey’s confession — seen by viewers nationwide as part of the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” — should never have been used to convict him, his lawyers say, and they’re hoping the Supreme Court agrees to take his case.

Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case of Brendan Dassey
State and Regional

Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case of Brendan Dassey

  • JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
  • Updated
As is typical, the justices did not explain their decision declining to take the case. The justices' decision leaves in place a lower court ruling against Brendan Dassey.

After making a hit, 'Making a Murderer' returns with more
State and Regional

After making a hit, 'Making a Murderer' returns with more

  • ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press
  • Updated
NEW YORK — The “Making a Murderer” filmmakers were in many ways in a race against the clock to make part two of their series, now available on Netflix.

Former judge, ex-lawyer for Brendan Dassey penalized for harassment
State and Regional

Former judge, ex-lawyer for Brendan Dassey penalized for harassment

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
Leonard Kachinsky was charged with felony stalking, but acquitted by a jury. His representation of teen convicted for 2005 homicide was featured in Making a Murderer.

