Boy will be charged as adult in shooting homicide he allegedly committed at 14, Racine County judge rules

RACINE — A boy who was just 14 when he was arrested in the shooting death of another teenager was in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday for arraignment.

Sincere Senmeon “Swerve” Granados, now 15 years old, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Jayden Cronin, 17, a senior at Racine Unified’s Turning Point Academy.

No motive for the shooting has been disclosed. Cronin was walking home from a football game at about 9 p.m. on Sept. 3 when the fatal shooting occurred.

The Journal Times is naming Granados because he was charged as an adult. A recent effort by defense counsel to get the case sent back to juvenile court was denied.

A status conference has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 24.

Case history

Racine Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue on the report of a shooting; there, they found Cronin dead on the sidewalk.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation was aided by multiple surveillance cameras in the area, one of which caught the moment Cronin was shot.

Another surveillance camera captured a white Cadillac, which had four occupants. One of the occupants left the vehicle, went inside a house, then returned. The person appeared to become startled and ran away, followed by the other three people from the car. One returned and drove the car away.

According to the criminal complaint, the driver of the car identified Granados as the person who allegedly shot through the windshield multiple times.

Investigators located the vehicle and found six bullet holes in the windshield.

Granados fled the area. His mother, Cynthia Granados, 35, is charged with aiding in his escape and will go to trial in September on the charge of harboring a felon.

Both were arrested in October in Waukegan, Illinois, on a Racine County warrant by the U.S. Marshals Office after nearly four weeks on the lam.

Reverse waiver

Sincere Granados was in court on Friday as his defense counsel sought a reverse waiver.

The adult court has original jurisdiction in homicide case, even where the defendant is a juvenile.

However, the defense has the option of petitioning the court to have the case sent to juvenile court, which is known as a reverse waiver.

A reverse waiver is only available to those 16 years old or younger.

To obtain a reverse waiver, the defense must prove:

The juvenile could not receive adequate treatment in the criminal justice system otherwise.

Transferring the juvenile would depreciate the seriousness of the offense.

That it is not necessary to keep the case in adult court in order to deter juveniles from committing similar offenses.

Laura Ann Walker, who represents the defendant, argued because her client was just 14 at the time of the crime, it would be another 6 to 10 years before his brain was fully developed.

Factors such as impulse control and the ability to weigh decisions “in a reasonable and sensible fashion … could not have been done by him at the time,” she said.

She noted the Wisconsin Legislature includes homicide on the list of crimes for the serious juvenile offenders program.

Walker asked the court to send the case back to the juvenile court so that her client could receive the services he needs.

Jessica Mallett, a youth justice case manager at Racine County Human Services Department, completed a reverse waiver study that recommended Granados remain in adult court.

She explained the “nature and severity of the crime” the defendant is alleged to have committed made the case inappropriate for transfer.

Those in the juvenile offender program might do three years of incarceration and two years of extended supervised release, depending on the factors of the case.

Mallett said the defendant would still be able to receive programs in the adult court.

If convicted in adult court, he would potentially serve the initial sentence at the Lincoln Hills juvenile facility in northern Wisconsin until he reached an age appropriate to be transferred to adult prison. At Lincoln Hills, he would have programs available to him, according to testimony.

Over the objections of the defense, Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich questioned Mallett about the defendant’s criminal history, a factor in whether the case should be sent back to juvenile court.

“I think Mr. Granados’ history is relevant,” Rich said. Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle agreed.

According to Mallett, the defendant first came into contact with the juvenile justice system at 9 years old for secondary reckless endangerment and damage to property for an offense committed with a BB gun.

Granados had four more cases in the juvenile system after that, including a charge of attempted armed robbery when he was 12.

In fact, he had a pending case in the juvenile system when he was arrested in October 2021.

Ruling

While the state Legislature may have included homicide on the list of offenses that could be considered for the serious juvenile offender program, Boyle said it would not appropriate in this case.

“The court finds the adult institutions would have way more and much better programming to assist with his needs,” he said.

He compared and contrasted the possible penalties for homicide, noting those in the juvenile program are finished at age 25, whereas in the adult court the possible penalty is life in prison, and determined moving this case to juvenile court would depreciate the seriousness of the offense.

Lastly, the judge noted the defendant’s criminal history, and the fact he had a case in juvenile court at the time he was arrested and charged with homicide, and had cases in juvenile court since he was 9 years old. Boyle said these were factors in his decision to keep the case in adult court.