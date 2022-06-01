'Branzino' ends Wisconsin speller Maya Jadhav's run in the national bee

Maya Jean Jadhav, four-time Badger State Spelling Bee champion, ended her run at the national event as a quarterfinalist Wednesday.

"Branzino" — a noun that means the mild-flavored flesh of a European sea bass, with no language of origin in the dictionary — tripped up Maya in the fifth round after she correctly spelled "pterergate" as her first word Wednesday during the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. She spelled branzino with an "o" instead of an "a."

A pterergate is an abnormal worker ant with minute wings. Many might have missed the silent "p," but Maya wasted no time spelling the word correctly and was one of 48 remaining spellers heading into the fifth round of competition.

Maya tied for 32nd place and was one of 17 spellers to be eliminated in the fifth round of the quarterfinals. Thirty-one spellers remained going into the sixth round.

“I’m good, a little sad, a little disappointed,” she said. “It was a good experience overall. ... There’s always an element of luck. It just depends on the words you get.”

Branzino, she said, was a tough word due to its lack of etymology, but she said the "cool" words she learned and the study habits she developed made the experience worthwhile.

Maya plans to attend Stanford Online High School in the fall, a virtual academy associated with Stanford University in California. This summer she’ll visit the campus for a week of in-person learning. She also plans to take part in a weeklong pre-med stay-away camp at the University of San Diego this summer, and will attend a bio tech camp associated with UW-Madison in Madison.

“Thank you to everyone for their support, my family, my dad and my coach and teachers at my old school for getting me started, and the Wisconsin State Journal for sponsoring,” she said. “I’m proud to represent Wisconsin.”

No stranger

It was Maya's fourth time at the national bee. One other speller has been there four times, and one has been to the national bee five times. The spellers range in age from 7 to 15, and from grade 4 through 8. This was Maya's last year in the spelling bee as she prepares to enter high school in the fall.

The home-schooled eighth-grader from Fitchburg correctly spelled "frazil" and "purloined" on Tuesday, and identified the definition of carpal (pertaining to the wrist) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Maya, 13, previously competed in 2018 (tied for 42nd place), 2019 (tied for 41st place) and 2021 (tied for 12th place). There was no national bee in 2020.

Spelling isn’t Maya’s only focus. She’ll be competing in the Mathcounts National Competition — also in Washington, D.C. — and she enjoys swimming, piano, oboe and reading. She has been to all of the continents except Antarctica.

How to watch

The spelling bee moved from ESPN to ION this year. You can watch the finals at 7 p.m. Thursday on ION.

ION Plus and Bounce XL are also livestreaming all rounds of the spelling bee. Those apps are available on many smart TVs and streaming devices such as Roku.

