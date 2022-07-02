 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks

Bridge on Badger State Trail severely damaged in Green County crash, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0
Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A bucket truck caused severe damage to a bridge on the Badger State Trail in Green County on Friday, authorities said. 

The truck, driven by Todd J. Richard, 31, of Lancaster, had its bucket too high and crashed into the bridge on the 5200 block of Round Grove Road in the town of Monroe at 2:30 p.m., Green County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Zack Degner said in a statement. 

The damage on the bridge led to bridge and road closures, Degner said. Richard's truck was damaged but he drove it from the scene. 

No one was injured.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News