'Bright lights' extinguished: Middleton, Madison mourn loss of three high school seniors

The three area high school seniors killed in a fiery crash Saturday night were being remembered Monday as "bright lights" whose loss has devastated students and staff across two school districts.

Simon Bilessi, a senior at Madison West High School who formerly attended Middleton, and Middleton seniors Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller were killed after their vehicle was hit from behind in the town of Middleton, sending it into a field where it was engulfed in flames.

“Our (Middleton High School) community is heartbroken at the loss of two members of our student body," Middleton High School Principal Peg Shoemaker said in a statement Monday. "These students were both wonderful scholars, athletes and human beings.

"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."

In a separate statement, Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds called Bilessi "an excellent student, a tremendous soccer player, and a good friend to all who had the opportunity to meet him.

"He was an inspiration to many, and although he was at West for only a year, he embraced the Regent family, and personified West pride and community spirit," LeMonds said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the youths' families and has already raised more than $45,000 from more than 780 donors.

"All three were seniors with a bright future ahead of them," Katy Bouril, who organized the fundraising campaign, wrote on the website. Donations were to go to help the youths' families cover funeral and burial expenses.

About 100 students and staff gathered in the bleachers at Middleton High School for a vigil Sunday, where students lit a memorial for those killed.

“Our hearts are heavy with this devastating news,” Shoemaker said. “We know the only way we will cope with this grief is to be together.”

Grief counselors will be available throughout the week to support students and staff.

This week is Middleton High School’s homecoming. Activities were slated to begin Monday, but Shoemaker said staff will be meeting with students to discuss how the scheduled events should proceed in light of the “tragic circumstances.”

"Losing a child is an unspeakable tragedy, and West High School, along with our neighbors in Middleton, are grieving the loss alongside their families and friends. We ask our community to please keep them in your thoughts during this terribly difficult time," LeMonds said.

A preliminary investigation into the crash determined that the teens' vehicle was going east on West Mineral Point Road near Karls Court about 10:15 p.m. Saturday when it was rear-ended, sending the vehicle into a farm field, where it caught fire.

The other vehicle ended up in a ditch and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Don Dudley.

No enforcement action has been announced.

The Madison School District is providing support for students Monday in the Van Hise gym and continued support to students and staff throughout the week.

Remembrances

Henry Aiyenero, a soccer coach and student support specialist at One City Schools, said Bilessi was like an adopted son to him.

“He was always there (at One City Schools) to help with the kids, showing the little ones soccer skills,” Aiyenero said of Bilessi, who volunteered with One City's Green Zone Bikes Crew and Soccer Saturday.

Aiyenero met Bilessi years ago at the behest of his daughter, who was the in the same age group as Bilessi and who became one of his closest friends.

“My daughter was like, ‘you’ve got to meet this kid, he’s a good soccer player,’” he said.

Aiyenero went to Lake View Park with his daughter where he found Bilessi, kicking around an old beat up soccer ball, and challenged Bilessi to show him his soccer skills.

“He was kind of like ‘Who are you?’” he said. “I was like, we can’t have this kind of talented kid just hanging out at a park.”

Aiyenero signed Bilessi up to Rush Wisconsin, a local soccer club, and got him some cleats and from then on, Aiyenero said, Bilessi became family. He became close friends with all of Aiyenero’s children, and would regularly wake up at 6 a.m., even on the weekends, to volunteer with Aiyenero at One City Schools.

“I said, ‘Hey, I can’t pay you,’ he goes ‘No, don’t worry, you don’t have to pay me, just feed me,’” he said. “When you meet him, you know, he’s got this smile, this smile that brings you closer, a smile that brings people together.”

Aiyenero said both his and Bilessi's family, who he spent time with Monday morning, are asking themselves why he was taken from them at a young age.

“I don’t have words to explain how they feel,” he said. “We just hugged each other and cried, we talked about, ‘Okay, now what does he want us to do now? I’m sure he would want us to talk about all of the funny stories all of the great memories,’ and then we just started laughing again and talking about what he meant to us, and what he has done," he said.

