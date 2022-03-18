Brown County man charged with assaulting officers during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

A Brown County man, who investigators said bragged during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that he had “pepper sprayed 3 cops so bad they got undressed and went home,” was charged this week with six criminal charges and was arrested Wednesday in Ashland.

Riley D. Kasper, 23, of Pulaski, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon to inflict bodily injury, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and other related offenses.

Pulaski is about 15 miles northwest of Green Bay. Kasper also currently lives in Ashland, and until a recent eviction, had lived in Saxon, about 30 minutes east of Ashland.

Court documents filed Tuesday allege that Kasper sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray toward police officers, then later in the day bragged to another person on social media, to whom he had sent video, “As you can see in the video, it was my group that busted the first gate and kept chasing the cops down and pushing them back at the capitol.”

The next day, court documents state, to another person on social media, Kasper said, “You charge that line and start spraying they start running for cover like you’re coming at them with an ak,” a reference to an AK-47 automatic weapon.

“There is definitely something satisfying about pepper spraying cops in riot gear,” he added, according to court documents.

During the battle with police, Kasper said in a Facebook message quoted in a court document, “one (officer) got pulled into the crowd and slammed on the ground on his back and his club, pepper spray, cuffs, radio everything got ripped from his belt, somehow I took out my baton and got right down in his face and screamed just go home then stood up offered him a hand to get up and give him his radio back cause I had that lol ...”

“I’m pretty sure dude thought he was gonna die that day lol,” Kasper added.

At a court hearing Thursday in Madison, Kasper was ordered released from custody on conditions set mostly by prosecutors in Washington. But local federal prosecutors also asked that he be placed on a GPS monitor, so he will remain in custody for another day until a GPS unit is brought to Madison from federal pretrial services in Eau Claire.

According to a statement of facts prepared by FBI Special Agent Justin Mosiman in Milwaukee and filed in court on Tuesday, the FBI received a tip from a confidential source that included screenshots of a Jan. 7, 2021, Facebook post by Kasper. It included images of a man dressed in camouflage spraying pepper spray during the riot outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Through other videos posted on YouTube, the man was ultimately identified as Kasper.

The confidential source told investigators he knew Kasper from high school and was in the same grade. The source said he was friends on Facebook with Kasper and that on Jan. 7, 2021, Kasper posted images of himself at the Jan. 6 rally staged by then-President Donald Trump.

The rally shifted toward the Capitol, where Congress was meeting to certify the results of the presidential election, which Trump had lost to Joe Biden. Trump supporters claimed the election was stolen.

Last week, a member of Kasper’s family also identified Kasper as the man seen in images taken at the Capitol, wearing the same clothing as the person seen in the YouTube videos, the document states.

Facebook account

According to the document:

A search of Kasper’s Facebook account, authorized with a search warrant, detailed Kasper’s drive from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C., along with posts about the Trump rally, including one that carried the words, “Be there. Will be wild.”

Kasper sent videos to another person in private Facebook messages showing rioters pushing and breaking down a fence at the Capitol. When the recipient replied, “That’s nuts you were right there when they pushed that fence back lol,” Kasper responded “(Expletive) yeah bro!” and added, he didn’t “drive 14 hours for nothing.”

Kasper also bragged that he “pepper sprayed 3 cops so bad they got undressed and went home, gently brazed many others several times. I basically organized my own little militia and we (expletive) took over Congress.”

He also described being shot with rubber bullets inside the Capitol.

The next day, he sent another Facebook friend messages in which Kasper described driving to Washington, D.C., “then fought with cops all day got pepper sprayed more times than I can count, maced, hit with batons and (expletive) shot and then kept going until now ...”

Kasper wrote that many were planning to go back for Biden’s inauguration, telling the message recipient, “You better not (expletive) out this time, I’m giving you a bunch of time to plan and prepare lol.”

He urged the recipient, “You just gotta come next time. It’s pretty exciting. It’s like the most real version of paintball ever. But with pepper spray, flash bangs, and tear gas grenades to throw back at those (expletives). And a huge team of people who all got your back. And will beat the cops off of you if they ever get ahold of you.”

Other cases

Earlier this week, Kevin Loftus, of Eau Claire, was sentenced to three years of probation for entering the Capitol during the riot. Brandon Nelson, 29, of Madison, and Abram Markofski, 24, of La Crosse, were each sentenced to two years of probation last year for their actions during the riot.

Cases are still pending against two other men who were arraigned in Wisconsin’s Western District.

Kasper currently has two open criminal cases in Brown County, one a felony case in which he was charged in 2020 with forgery and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct case from 2019.

