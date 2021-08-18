Bucks' Pat Connaughton to speak at delayed UW-Madison 2020 graduation celebration

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will deliver the keynote address at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's celebration for 2020 graduates next month, the school announced Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced UW-Madison to cancel its spring, summer and winter graduation ceremonies last year. The school has invited 2020 graduates back to Madison to celebrate their achievements during the weekend of Sept. 17-19.

Connaughton will speak at a celebration at Camp Randall Stadium on the afternoon of Sept. 18. The event won't be a commencement — degrees were conferred last year during virtual ceremonies — but it will be open to 2020 graduates, their families and their friends.

Connaughton helped the Bucks defeat the Phoenix Suns in July to capture the team's first NBA championship in 50 years. He was a standout baseball and basketball player at the University of Notre Dame, graduating in 2015 with a business management degree. He played three seasons with the Portland Trailblazers before signing with the Bucks in 2018. He has founded the With Us Foundation, which works to provide access to athletics for children through camps and clinics.

The celebration weekend also features a special night at the Memorial Union Terrace complete with music and food, a free concert with rapper Yung Gravy, a 2017 UW-Madison alumnus, and singer Jesse McCartney, and a free brunch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0