The newest Bucky on Parade statue wants you to reflect on the passing of time and the history of the state’s flagship university as UW-Madison celebrates a milestone anniversary.

The statue, named “Honor the Air, Land and Water,” was unveiled Wednesday at Memorial Union to mark UW-Madison’s 175th anniversary. The 6-foot-tall badger is meant to represent the university’s past, present and future.

Designed by UW-Madison art professor John Hitchcock and senior art student Kaylee Herrmann, Bucky is largely done up in university colors — mostly red head and torso, mostly white legs and feet. Bucky stands in a “flower patch,” represented by overlapping dots of blues, greens and purples, and spots of red and white. Bucky’s eyes, gazing toward the future, feature the same pattern.

The mascot’s body is covered in the letters X and O, representing the university’s people and research during the past 175 years, Hitchcock said. Places where the letters overlap represent turning points or discoveries, he said.

The letter X is also a metaphor for the Earth’s resources, Hitchcock said. As time has passed, UW-Madison research has impacted those resources, he explained, and if we’re to have a future, we’ll collectively need to protect them.

“X marks a place or a spot. X is also a reference to some of the first (marks) that have been discovered, if you think about in caves, and historically, the X is this place of keeping track,” he said. “The X is our reference to time.”

Overlapping the X’s are four-pointed stars, reminiscent of a compass, in a nod both to Indigenous cultures — as UW-Madison sits on land the Ho-Chunk tribe considers sacred — and the university’s role in guiding people forward in their lives, Hitchcock said.

The Bucky took about a month to create, starting with preliminary designs on paper to lock in desired colors before the fiberglass statue was painted freehand.

The original Bucky on Parade exhibition launched five summers ago, as 85 decorated Bucky Badger statues were placed on campus and throughout Downtown Madison and Dane County. Bucky on Parade later raised $1 million for the Madison Area Sports Commission and Garding Against Cancer, Badger men’s basketball coach Greg Gard’s cancer research foundation.

The Parade quickly became a scavenger hunt for Badger fans wanting to find all 85 statues. Destination Madison is celebrating the parade’s fifth anniversary by reviving the scavenger hunt for 31 statues available to the public. Participants have until Sept. 15 to download a digital pass and find the statues, the majority of which are located around Madison and Dane County, with one at the Travel Wisconsin Welcome Center in Beloit.

