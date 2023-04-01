It’s hard to overstate just how much longtime artist Jaroslava Sobiskova and her family lost in the Friday fire that ravaged a building on Madison’s South Side.

For 15 years, she rented a unit at 1804 S. Park St. to keep her art studio, often sharing it with the community for Sunday get-togethers, where they would discuss and share artistic methods. Just this past Sunday, she was sharing with others the Pysanky method of painting eggs.

Sometimes Sobiskova's ceramics, paintings, sculptures and other artworks were spread around the area at different galleries, but on Friday evening everything was at the studio. Her husband kept all of his carpentry materials at the unit. Their children, whose living situation was in-flux, had stored many of their possessions in their parents’ unit.

On Friday, everything burned to the ground.

They’re not alone. Now reduced to rubble, the South Side building that continued burning well into Saturday afternoon also hosted units for a bike repair business, blacksmiths and the auto shop where Sobiskova’s family got their cars fixed.

“So many wonderful people lost their stuff,” Sobiskova said.

Her husband was in complete shock trying to absorb all he lost, she said. Sobiskova, whose friend helped her start a $5,000 GoFundMe campaign to buy new art materials, said she didn’t sleep Friday night. She spent much of it watching several fire crews try to tame the fire while standing beneath a thunderstorm and among heavy winds.

"Watching the guys fighting the fire was just amazing," she said.

Madison Fire Department Lt. Jon Mast arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m. Friday, minutes after reports came through of a fire at the building. He fought the fire until 4 a.m.

"We always want to try and save as much property as we can, and I suppose this was one where the fire had an upper hand on us," he said.

The warehouse-style facility contained over 50 vehicles and pallets of tires, whose burning led to air quality problems, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. High wind gusts were also complicating firefighting efforts at the site, which wasn't protected by automatic fire sprinklers or fire alarm systems.

"I think the fuel load in there was more of a challenge for us than anything," Mast said. "With the amount of water that we were throwing on there for extinguishment, it just was difficult to ever really get that water to the seat of the fire."

Firefighters were scheduled to continue monitoring the site and putting out hot spots throughout Saturday night, Schuster said. It remains unclear what caused the fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene early Friday night after they received reports of smoke and flames. Firefighters showed up six minutes later and began battling the three-alarm fire, which remained very active late Friday night.

On Saturday afternoon, firefighting crews were continuing to dig through the scene and extinguish "persistent fires," Schuster said.

The Friday night orders to stay indoors and close windows have been lifted. Those within a half-mile radius, approximately six blocks in all directions had been asked Friday to stay indoors with windows closed.

No injuries or deaths were reported. But the fire destroyed the building, which held several businesses, which according to inspection records include Universal Electric, storage, Duke Shop and ACME Ironworks, Schuster said.

Schuster said the fire did not affect the nearby All Metals Recycling, whose personnel were digging through the debris Saturday to find hot spots at the site.

The city would spend $3.76 million to buy parcels totaling 4.9 acres at 1800, 1802 and 1804 S. Park St., where the fire burned, under a resolution proposed by Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District. Under the proposal, the city would use another $2.6 million to help All Metals Recycling buy and relocate to a new site at 5651 Tradesmen Drive on the Southeast Side.

The city's purchase of the three properties, currently assessed at $2.12 million, would allow for the expansion of neighboring Heifetz Park, a 3-acre park with minimum facilities that was formerly in the town of Madison, and provide opportunities to create low-cost housing.

"We will be going forward with that (plan)," Carter said. "Unfortunately there was a fire there; we're very fortunate there weren't any lives lost last night."