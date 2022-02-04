Building where Trump said Foxconn would be '8th wonder of the world' to be leased by food coloring company

MOUNT PLEASANT — The 156,000-square-foot Opus building, the first leased by Foxconn when it came to Wisconsin, is now to be occupied by Oterra, a Danish company that brands itself as "the world's largest provider of naturally sourced colors for food, beverages, dietary supplements and pet food."

The Opus building is located at 13315 Globe Drive, immediately southeast of where Highway 20 passes underneath Interstate 94. It is where then-President Donald Trump, on June 28, 2018, proclaimed Foxconn's complex in Wisconsin would be the "eighth wonder of the world." Foxconn never actually owned the Opus building; its owned by an LLC out of Milwaukee County.

The building will be the new North American headquarters for Oterra, which was previously known as Chr. Hansen Natural Colors A/S. Oterra derives from terra, the Latin word for earth.

The move to Mount Pleasant is a relocation from West Allis. The company expects to employ 100 people in Mount Pleasant once fully operational, and it expects to be "operational in very, very early 2024," Sarah O'Neil, Oterra's vice president of commercial sales and marketing, said in a phone interview Friday.

In a statement, CEO Odd Erik Hansen said "production installation will start up imminently."

Unlike artificial food dyes, Oterra "converts fruits and vegetables into natural colors ... We are a plant-based company," O'Neil said, adding that "consumer demand for natural food is at an all-time high."

At the facility, Oterra plans to employ administrative staff, salespeople, researchers, and production workers.

Trump, TID

While the arrival of jobs and revenue from Oterra would generally be considered good news for the village, it's also a sign of how underwhelming Foxconn has been compared to the initial promises made by local, state and national elected officials.

During that June 2018 speech, Trump said: "Eighteen months ago, this was a field. And now it's one of the most advanced places of any kind you'll see anywhere in the world. It's incredible."

Village residents may end up covering a significant portion of Oterra's local taxes because of the tax increment district the Opus building is in. The building is in TID No. 4, which was created in 2015, prior to Foxconn's arrival in Mount Pleasant.

The building is currently valued at $12.925 million with planned improvements bringing its value to $22.8 million.

According to the development agreement signed Tuesday between the village and Oterra: "For illustrative purposes only, if the Property achieves an equalized value of $22.8 million as of Jan. 1, 2023, and the Developer (Oterra) has occupied the Property prior to Dec. 30, 2023, and the Village has collected all property taxes due against the Property, the Village shall pay to the Developer ... on Dec. 31, 2023, an amount equal to 76% of $22.8 million less $12.925 million (i.e. $9.875 million) multiplied by the 2023 mill rate; in other words, if the then-current mill rate is $21.40, the Village shall pay Developer $160,607.00." That money, according to the agreement, "shall be paid by the Village out of the tax increment generated from the Property."

Put more simply: If Oterra succeeds in improving the property as it plans to do, 76% of the additional taxes that would needed to be paid, because the property appreciated in value, will be refunded by village government. Taxes would be paid as normal on the original $12.925 million, although those taxes would remain in a TID fund rather than be paid into the village's coffers like most other taxes are paid.

In 2021, the tax bill on the property was $251,602.86, according to Racine County land records.

“The Village is pleased to welcome Oterra to the community," Village Board President Dave DeGroot said in a statement. "We are grateful of the efforts made by RCEDC (Racine County Economic Development Corp.) and others to assist in attracting an innovative company with a global reach to Mount Pleasant. This a great deal for the Village, and will result in over one hundred quality, local jobs. The Village remains committed to drawing high quality employers, like Oterra, to our community.”

Foxconn jobs

Foxconn has continued hiring and in 2021, for the first time, qualified for state tax credits — a total of $28.8 million — after the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. verified in December that Foxconn created 579 eligible jobs and made a capital investment of $266 million at the Racine County facility in 2020.

Foxconn had reported reported on June 30, 2021 that by the end of 2020, it had created 970 total jobs at the Mount Pleasant facility. But WEDC found that only 579 of those jobs were eligible, above the minimum requirement of 481 jobs though falling slightly short of the target goal of 601 jobs.

The company continually declines to divulge what its Wisconsin employees are doing, although its job postings frequently are for the roles of electronic assembly operators and warehouse personnel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0