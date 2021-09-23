Bumpy rollout for firm hired by state to conduct school-based COVID-19 testing

A California company hired as part of a state program to provide COVID-19 testing at Wisconsin schools is off to a bumpy start, with some of the people it has hired saying they were hired for jobs that didn’t exist and the company blaming hiring pressures and state computer glitches.

As of late last week, the Department of Health Services had assigned about 40 districts to receive testing services from Huntington Beach-based Covid Clinic. The company said it was so far providing rapid antigen and lab-based PCR tests five days per week in 26 school districts, including Madison.

The statewide program is free for school families, students and staff and is being funded with federal money. Districts that opt in to the program are assigned one of 10 providers by DHS. There are 421 public school districts in Wisconsin, but private and independent charter schools are also eligible for the help.

Covid Clinic signed its contract with the state in August and began rolling out services in the last week of that month, it said. With the compressed timeline and the challenges endemic to setting up a new statewide program, at least four of Covid Clinic’s assigned districts have dropped the company and some of its 80 Wisconsin hires have found themselves without a school to work at.

Jenn Jontry, a certified nursing assistant in the village of Butternut in Ashland County, said she applied online for a job with Covid Clinic in the last week of August and got a call five minutes later from a recruiter who offered her a job doing testing in the Butternut School District. Pay would be $18 an hour, plus a $4-per-hour “hero” differential for being a front-line medical worker.

Jontry said she was told she would start Sept. 1 and went through three days of online training with about 15 other people. But when Sept. 1 rolled around, she was told her start date had been pushed back, and calls and emails to her supervisor often went unanswered.

“Quite a few of us were like, ‘I quit a job for this. I’m not working. When do I start?’” she said. “I was expecting to work and here I have no income.” Jontry said she was later able to get her old job back.

Butternut district administrator Joe Zirngibl said the district “had made the decision early that we were not going to do on-site testing” and is instead sending students and staff to an off-site clinic. He said the district had gotten a couple of messages from Covid Clinic about doing testing but had never indicated to the company that it wanted to use its services.

Other Covid Clinic hires left in limbo or without promised jobs include Sadie Spath, of Colfax, who, according to documents she provided to the Wisconsin State Journal, was hired to work in the Menomonie School District only to be told later that the district had pulled out of the program.

Menomonie district administrator Joe Zydowsky declined to comment on the district’s experience with Covid Clinic. In an unsigned Sept. 14 email from the company to people who had been hired to work at district schools, the company said the district had backed out and “we cannot move forward with your employment.”

“This is extremely hard news for us to give and we try to avoid it at all costs, but it sometimes happens in the business world,” the email says.

In response to a series of written questions, DHS acknowledged receiving complaints about Covid Clinic — which has an F rating from the Better Business Bureau — but declined to elaborate.

“DHS continues to have open communication with all vendors and schools ensuring any issues are resolved,” the agency said.

The State Journal has not received complaints about any of the other vendors.

Scrutiny for state

One recent Covid Clinic hire said DHS shares the blame for a flawed testing rollout.

Veronica Williams, a clinical associate working at a school in Shawano County, said companies undergoing rapid growth can experience problems, but said DHS also “promised contracts with certain schools before even contacting the schools” and then “wanted to run the show.”

“Covid Clinic has the capabilities to make functional apps and inform patients of their results quickly,” she said in an email. “DHS said no. We are required to use COVID-Connect, an app by DHS which is not the most intuitive design and has caused some confusion.”

DHS declined to respond to Williams’ assertions, saying the agency is “working with all enrolled school districts and their assigned vendors to ensure that the process runs smoothly and students can get their test results as soon as possible to isolate and control the spread of the virus.”

Local viewpoint

Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the district also has had problems with Covid Clinic services, but “largely the feedback from families has been positive.” He said the district expected to have 14 testing locations around the district within the next couple of weeks. The company said it hopes to ultimately serve the entire district.

“As these testing locations come online, there have been some delays with getting test results for a few different reasons, however, it is our understanding they were unrelated to COVID Clinic,” LeMonds said in an email. “Some of these issues early on involved a computer network problem with DHS which has since been resolved, some communication issues which have also been worked out, and there have been instances of a very high volume of tests to process which can cause some delay.”

Working to ‘improve’

In an emailed response provided by the Covid Clinic’s public relations firm, the company says that since its founding at the start of the pandemic last year by Dr. Matthew Abinante, it has expanded to 16 states.

It acknowledged that it has had to fire some people it had hired after districts backed out of using the company’s services, but said, in many cases, “if there were neighboring school districts we were working with, they were offered to move to those districts.”

The company said it initially took a quantity-over-quality approach to hiring “to fill what the state asked us to,” but has “since switched this policy, as we are working hard to improve the quality of staff we’re hiring throughout the state.”

The company also said that while “at least” four districts have decided not to use Covid Clinic, “others are changing their minds and now opting in.”

“Principals and school district leaders must be aligned in decisions,” the clinic said. “Often one or the other has wanted to have Covid Clinic on site and the other had not, but there needs to be alignment to deploy.”

