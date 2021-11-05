Burlington police nab murder suspect wanted for fatally stabbing his mother in Antigo

BURLINGTON — A man wanted in the fatal stabbing of his mother in northern Wisconsin has been captured in Burlington, police said Thursday.

Police in Antigo in Langlade County had been searching for Derek Goplin, 38, since his mother was found dead Monday morning.

According to the Burlington Police Department, Goplin was taken into custody after police learned that he was in the city at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday. He was arrested near the Aurora Medical Center Burlington, 252 McHenry St.

“Officers located Derek, established his identity, and confirmed he had a warrant for his arrest,” Burlington Police Sgt. Robert Jones said in a release.

Police did not specify the exact location where Goplin was taken into custody, saying only that he had been “dropped off” in the area of the medical center.

The Waterford Police Department reported that Waterford officers responded to a call about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday that led them to the Tichigan Boat Launch on Bridge Drive in the Town of Waterford.

A caller had told Racine County dispatchers that he was transporting an unknown subject to Aurora Medical Center Burlington and that the subject’s vehicle would be left at the boat launch.

When officers arrived on the scene, they recognized the red vehicle as the vehicle associated with Antigo’s homicide suspect.

Waterford Police Sgt. William Jeschke stated that Goplin was taken into custody after being released from the medical center in Burlington.

“This is another great example of law enforcement throughout the state cooperating with each other and the community, to bring a violent criminal to justice,” Jeschke said.

Antigo police had alerted law enforcement agencies statewide that Goplin was being sought in connection with the homicide case. Court records show that he has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Goplin was being held Thursday in the Racine County Jail pending his return to Langlade County.

Police in Antigo say that Goplin’s mother, Susan Reese, 63, was found stabbed to death about 9:20 a.m. Monday at a residence in Antigo.

Starting Monday, police broadcast that Goplin was wanted, and they also announced the type of vehicle he was believed to have been driving, along with a license plate number.

Antigo Police Capt. Dan Duley said his department received assistance from Burlington and elsewhere in getting Goplin into police custody.

“Everybody’s been a wonderful help,” Duley said. “It’s a big relief for our department and the whole community.”