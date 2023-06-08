BURLINGTON — After students exceeded a fundraising goal, a Burlington principal spent a night on a school roof last week.

Ann Phillips, Waller Elementary School principal, slept in a tent Friday night atop the school at 195 Gardner Ave.

Phillips camped out after students raised nearly $9,000 as part of the sixth annual Waller Parent Teacher Organization Walk-a-thon. The money will be used to purchase playground equipment, including equipment that is accessible for people with disabilities.

The goal was to raise $5,000, and students surpassed that total in a just few days.

Phillips was shocked to hear the goal was exceeded so quickly. She thinks it was a combination of compassionate kids wanting to help buy equipment and their desire to see her on the school roof.

On Friday night, Phillips had dinner delivered by colleagues, family and friends. She called the support “absolutely overwhelming.”

She also read a book to students on the PTO’s Facebook page before saying goodnight, according to a BASD news release.

It was unfortunately not a restful night for Phillips, who had only camped once when she was a Girl Scout.

“I am not a camper by any stretch of the imagination,” Phillips said.

Phillips came down from the roof Saturday morning, and The Coffee House at Chestnut and Pine delivered breakfast around 7:30 a.m. She went home, took a shower, ate breakfast and napped.

Phillips eventually hopes to raise enough money to construct a new playground for students and the community.

She has other ideas to encourage more fundraising next year.

It likely will not involve her camping on the roof again but might entail a similarly quirky event.

“Any way that I can embarrass myself to get more money for kids to do great things” is worth it, Phillips said.

12 photos of Burlington HS seniors returning to Waller Elementary