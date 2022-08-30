Burlington schools violated own policies in investigation of racial slurs by football players, state says

BURLINGTON — Burlington school officials violated their own policies last year by failing to adequately investigate complaints that football players used racial slurs toward opposing players during a game, according to state investigators.

The ruling by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction requires Burlington school administrators to train their staff on proper procedures for handling complaints of racial discrimination in the district. The school district says it has already moved to comply with the state order.

The state found that Burlington officials did not interview the person making the complaint, did not prepare a written report for the school superintendent, and failed to document witnesses interviewed and other basic information about the situation.

Burlington Area School District officials tried to explain their actions to DPI by pointing out that the opposing football players from Westosha Central High School were not Burlington High School students covered by the district’s policies on discrimination.

State investigators responded that the school district’s policies include broad-based commitments to non-discrimination in all school activities, as well as prohibitions against students engaging in harassment of anyone.

“Even though the allegation is that Burlington students used racial slurs against students from an opposing team,” the state reported, “the use of racial slurs can result in a racially hostile environment for all students who hear them, including members of the Burlington students’ own team.”

The school said all employees received the newly required training Monday, and that the district rejects “all forms of discrimination.”

“Formally adopting an anti-racism policy was a big step forward toward fighting racism,” the statement said. “The district takes the policy seriously and will enforce the policy.”

The state’s ruling, issued Friday, stems from a complaint filed by Laura Bielefeldt, who is president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism. The group actively investigated the circumstances surrounding the football game played Sept. 10, 2021.

Bielefeldt, who also is a Burlington school parent, appealed to the state education department after being dissatisfied with how Burlington school administrators handled the situation.

Bielefeldt said Monday she hopes the state’s new ruling will prompt the school district to “refocus” on addressing racial attitudes toward minorities.

“Administration has continued to ignore the concerns of students, parents, and community members,” she said.

The Wisconsin chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union also took an interest immediately following the football game. The ACLU called for school officials to discipline students using racial slurs, and the group joined Bielefeldt in her appeal to the state.

In a statement Monday, the ACLU noted that similar complaints of racial slurs have been leveled against Burlington football players in the past. Many opposing coaches have discussed the problem previously, some even warning their own players about possible racial harassment when meeting Burlington on the playing field, according to the ACLU.

But instead of investigating and taking action to stop the racial harassment, the ACLU said, Burlington school administrators have brushed off the issue and even falsely suggested that Bielefeldt’s group could not legally register a complaint.

“Allegations of systemic racism at a school need to be taken seriously,” the ACLU said, “and community outreach should be welcomed, not dismissed or derided.”

Following the Sept. 10, 2021, football game against Westosha Central, parents and others raised allegations that Burlington players had used racial slurs against members of the opposing team. One Westosha Central mother said her biracial son was called “the N-word” several times by Burlington kids.

It was the second year in a row that such accusations were leveled against Burlington after a game with Westosha Central.

The incident also came just three months after state education officials issued a scathing report that Burlington school officials had permitted a “racially hostile environment” in the schools, and had failed to stop racial harassment that was “severe, pervasive and persistent.”

After the Sept. 10, 2021, game, the school district ultimately removed one player from extracurricular activities, but that action was later overturned on appeal.

According to the state’s ruling Friday, the district permitted its athletic director to handle the investigation, which failed to fulfill an obligation to have a designated compliance officer investigate and document the matter in accordance with state law.

“It is undisputed that the district failed to take several of the necessary steps,” concluded John Johnson, a deputy state superintendent of education.

Johnson reported that Burlington investigation records did not show:

The legal or policy standards that were applied.

The evidence gathered from students or other witnesses.

The people who were interviewed.

The student who was disciplined

The standards used to determine the disciplinary action.

The district also did not comply with procedures requiring that the compliance officer file a written report with the school superintendent, and that the superintendent make a final determination and then deliver a copy of the determination to the person making the complaint — in this case, Bielefeldt.

School officials also failed to inform Bielefeldt, as required, of her rights to appeal the district’s decision.

What did turn up in the school district’s investigation records was evidence that at least three Burlington football players used racial slurs and profanity toward Westosha Central players, and that district officials had the names and jersey numbers of the offending students.

Bielefeldt filed her discrimination complaint with the district on Sept. 16, 2021 — less than a week after the game.

The district later informed Bielefeldt that one football player had been suspended from extracurricular activities and that others had been found in violation of the district’s athletic code. The suspension and at least some of the other actions were later overturned on appeal.

In assessing how the investigation was handled, Johnson concluded, “The district clearly failed to comply with its own policies.” He also wrote, “The district failed to develop sufficient facts necessary for DPI to make any further findings regarding the alleged discrimination.”

The district is ordered to train staff on investigating discrimination complaints as part of its ongoing corrective plan resulting from the April 2021 report of a “racially hostile environment.”

The state’s finding can be reviewed or reopened if any interested party files a request with the state within 20 days.

Burlington and Westosha Central are scheduled to meet for another football game next month, on Sept. 9.