Burlington task force questions police on data showing racial breakdown of traffic stops

BURLINGTON — Black and Hispanic drivers stopped by police in Burlington account for 15% of those getting citations, but only 3% of those being let go with warnings. Those figures were presented by Burlington Police Department officials to the city’s special task force on race relations Thursday evening.

The data, which cover about 400 traffic stops during the month of August 2022, show that white motorists account for 84% of those receiving citations and 95% of those getting warnings.

Task force members are questioning whether the statistics suggest that police officers are more likely to write citations for racial and ethnic minorities than they are for white people.

The 2020 Census shows that Burlington’s population of 11,008 people is 84.9% white, 11% Hispanic, 2.4% Asian, 0.4% Native American and 0.3% Black. This indicates that out of 11,008 people living in Burlington, just 33 are Black.

After determining that the data are not adequate to draw conclusions, task force members have agreed to gather more statistics about police traffic enforcement in Burlington.

Police Lt. Jeremy Krusemark assured the task force that his department would not tolerate any racial or ethnic bias, and would immediately respond if any officer’s caseload showed an unusual spike in citations or arrests of minorities.

“We’re going to bring that officer in, and we’re going to have a conversation: ‘What is going on?’” Krusemark told the group.

Members of the city panel agreed to seek out more data — possibly from a database maintained by the University of Wisconsin — to examine more fully a history of police stops in Burlington based on the race and ethnicity of drivers.

Task force member Josiah Angley-Thorngate said that although he is making no allegations, he wants greater assurances that white motorists are not getting disproportionately lenient treatment.

“You can’t tell from this data what actually did happen,” Angley-Thorngate told the police officials. “If there is some kind of bias, the data may reveal it.”

The task force, appointed by Mayor Jeannie Hefty, is working to improve race relations in Burlington.

Flag gone BURLINGTON — A Confederate flag has been removed from its display in a second-floor apartment window in the 200 block of West State Street. It was the second such display in recent months to cause concern about racial tensions. A man who answered the door at the State Street apartment said he heard from a neighbor that the flag was raising concerns, and he said, "I don't want no problems."

State education officials last year released a scathing assessment of the Burlington Area School District, reporting that a “racially hostile environment” existed in the schools without adequate response from school administrators.

The mayor’s task force, under different leadership, issued recommendations for targeted action in the schools, public education forums, and other strategies to improve race relations. But none of those recommendations have yet been implemented.

The task force of about 20 people is meeting monthly in an effort to find a way forward and to produce tangible results. Current discussions include conducting a community survey on race relations, and holding a public event in January marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The group, which began holding its meetings in public in September, asked police officials to provide statistics showing a breakdown of how racial minorities are treated on routine traffic stops.

Krusemark was joined by Sgt. Robert Jones to present the August data during a task force meeting Thursday night in the city’s public works headquarters. Nine members of the task force were in attendance, as well as the mayor.

The data showed that out of 297 traffic citations issued in August, 84% were given to white drivers, 10% to Hispanics and 5% to Black drivers. Out of 109 warnings issued, 95% went to white drivers, 2% to Hispanics and 1% to Black drivers.

The police department also reported that a total of 49 citations were issued to all minorities combined, resulting from 23 traffic stops. Several people received more than one citation. The most common traffic stop for minorities involved speeding, followed by “registration issues.”

Task force members questioned why similar statistics were not presented for white motorists.

Krusemark said he did not think the task force had requested such statistics. He also said it took him several hours to put together the data as presented.

Angley-Thorngate said he applauded the police department for its transparency, and he said the department should make similar statistics available on a regular basis.

“That’s worth looking further into,” he said. “It’s interesting, and it’s a good place to start.”

Other task force members who questioned the police representatives were Laura Bielefeldt, Melissa Staatz and Brittany Angley-Thorngate.

Krusemark told the task force members that all officers receive extensive training, including on racial and ethnic diversity.

“Our officers care about this community,” he said. “And I think this community cares about our officers.”