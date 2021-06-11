Burlington teacher who shared misinformation with students, joined Jan 6 Capitol protest back on job in fall

BURLINGTON — A Burlington High School teacher suspended after complaints that he pushed extreme political views on his students is claiming victory in a school district investigation of his conduct.

Take advantage of this great offer! Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

Burlington Area School District officials said Thursday that teacher Jeff Taff did not violate any law or school district policy and that he will be returned to the classroom next fall.

Taff, however, will participate in “professional development” related to concerns raised in the investigation, BASD said in a statement.

“The teacher will meet with district administrators to discuss expectations for curriculum and the discussion of controversial topics,” the district said. “The teacher will be observed consistent with and in addition to the district’s educator effectiveness protocol.”

Although a full report on the investigation has not been released, Taff’s attorney issued a statement that Taff has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Todd Terry said the school district’s five-month investigation found that his client violated no policy and that complaints against him were unfounded.

“That certainly came as no surprise,” Terry said, “as the complaint was based on a politically motivated cancel culture.”