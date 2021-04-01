Business group lawsuit seeks to halt PFAS sampling program by Wisconsin DNR

Wisconsin’s largest business interest lobbying group has filed suit against the state Department of Natural Resources, asserting that state law doesn’t allow the agency to carry out a program to sample wastewater at industrial and municipal sites for the “forever chemicals” known as PFAS.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Jefferson County Circuit Court, seeks to block DNR from requiring that certain facilities, including some that are WMC members, allow testing of wastewater for PFAS, for which WMC states there are as yet no standards under state law. It also wants to bar making the results of those samples public.

DNR and its secretary, Preston Cole, “do not have statutory authority to implement and enforce their program to sample for compounds that they have no standards for under state law,” WMC’s lawsuit states. “Moreover, insofar as (DNR and Cole) seek to publish the results of their sampling program, they are risking significant reputational harm to the businesses that are being unlawfully forced to participate in this program, even those businesses that are in compliance with state law and their own permits.”