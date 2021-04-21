Businessman, civic leader Bud Gussel helped shape Wisconsin Dells area

“Bud Gussel is the reason DCHS exists,” the historical society said on its Facebook page “It was his foresight to preserve our history in the Dells area. RIP Bud and thank you for all you did for the community.”

Gussel helped raise $200,000 for the H.H. Bennett Studio to become a state historic site. He was also a member of the Kilbourn Fire Department for 18 years, served as a bank director and director of the Chamber of Commerce and was on an advisory board of St. Clare’s Hospital. He was a Rotarian and city council alderperson.

Gussel donated towards many community initiatives throughout his life. He pledged $3.6 million to the school district to build a pool in 2013 as part of a referendum to build a new high school in 2014. The funds were transferred to the city of Wisconsin Dells after the referendum failed. The pool has not been built.

Another example of Gussel’s dedication to the Dells was when the railroad depot was destroyed after an accident in 1982 and rebuilt by the Dells community. Gussel sent his own maintenance crew, which included McClyman, to put the roof on the building.

“These things people don’t know because he did it behind the scenes,” McClyman said.