Businessman, civic leader Bud Gussel helped shape Wisconsin Dells area

Wisconsin Dells School District Administrator Terry Slack said Bud Gussel lived the “American Dream” becoming a successful entrepreneur who helped shape Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton communities into what it is today.
“In this community you can’t express the many ways he helped the Dells move forward,” Slack said. “He was a constant civic supporter of this community, whether it was support for the Kilbourn Fire Department, the United Way Fund that he was very active in for many years. He’s just a tremendous resource and asset to the community.”
Slack said Gussel's name was synonymous with the Dells area.
“He’s the guy when you think of Wisconsin Dells there’s a handful of names you think of,” Slack said. “Bud Gussel is at the top of the list and he leaves quite a legacy.”
Gussel died peacefully at Riverwood Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells April 17. He was 90 years old.
Holiday Wholesale, the company Gussel founded in 1951 as Gussel Distributing, announced his death on its Facebook page April 19.
“This weekend we lost our founder, Bud Gussel,” the company’s post said. “Bud’s love for his family, his community, and his employees was second to none. Heaven gained a great man.”
Humble beginnings
Gussel moved from Stevens Point to Wisconsin Dells at the age of 12. He mostly remained in Wisconsin Dells except for when he attended Milton College.
“It was a land of opportunity, I thought,” Gussel said when accepting the Honor of a Community Builder Award at the Dells Delton Community Sharing Supper in 2014.
His autobiography “My Journey” details his rags to riches story starting with his humble beginnings growing in the Great Depression to starting a successful business and his community involvement. The book is available at the Kilbourn Public Library.
Gussel started Gussel Distributing in his garage as the warehouse and used a 1938 Desoto as a delivery truck, according to Holiday Wholesale's website. The company continued to grow throughout the years moving into a building on Superior Street in 1956 and later to Broadway in 1962. The 70-year-old company is a broad line distributor with 266 employees serving over 6,500 customers throughout Wisconsin, parts of Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota.
Bob McClyman worked for Gussel for 30 years at Holiday Wholesale and described him as businesslike and firm. McClyman, who also serves on Wisconsin Dells School Board and Columbia County Board, was also a neighbor of Gussel’s for many years.
“He was very dedicated to himself and the community,” McClyman said. “A great boss and a good neighbor.”
McClyman said Gussel was dedicated to the company he started from the beginning and worked well past retirement age. McClyman said Gussel worked every day “until he physically couldn’t do it anymore.”
“He loved it,” McClyman said when asked why Gussel kept working. “He loved the people. He loved to come to work. When there was like 50 of us working out there he knew everyone of us by our first name and chances are he knew our family.”
Community involvement
Gussel’s achievements go beyond starting and building a successful company. He was a strong civic leader in the Dells community and was the founding member of several organizations still present in the Dells’ area.
“I believe a successful businessman should give back to his community,” Gussel wrote in “My Journey.”
Gussel was a member of the Wisconsin Dells Jaycees and past president. He also was the founding member of the Wo-Zha-Wa Fall Festival and served as the festival’s committee chairperson. The festival is held in downtown Wisconsin Dells and incudes many family activities, including an arts and crafts fair, antique flea market, Maxwell Street Days, live entertainment and a 100-unit parade, street carnival and a run. The festival celebrated its 53rd year in 2019 but was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's festival is scheduled from Sept. 17-19.
Gussel also founded the Dells Area United Fund and served as its president for 50 years and started the Dells Country Historical Society and served as its president for 26 years.
The Dells Country Historical Society also posted a tribute to Gussel in an April 19 post to its Facebook page.
“Bud Gussel is the reason DCHS exists,” the historical society said on its Facebook page “It was his foresight to preserve our history in the Dells area. RIP Bud and thank you for all you did for the community.”
Gussel helped raise $200,000 for the H.H. Bennett Studio to become a state historic site. He was also a member of the Kilbourn Fire Department for 18 years, served as a bank director and director of the Chamber of Commerce and was on an advisory board of St. Clare’s Hospital. He was a Rotarian and city council alderperson.
Gussel donated towards many community initiatives throughout his life. He pledged $3.6 million to the school district to build a pool in 2013 as part of a referendum to build a new high school in 2014. The funds were transferred to the city of Wisconsin Dells after the referendum failed. The pool has not been built.
Another example of Gussel’s dedication to the Dells was when the railroad depot was destroyed after an accident in 1982 and rebuilt by the Dells community. Gussel sent his own maintenance crew, which included McClyman, to put the roof on the building.
“These things people don’t know because he did it behind the scenes,” McClyman said.
McClyman believes Gussel gave back to the Dells' area in so many ways because of support he received to make Holiday Wholesale successful.
“He started a business with little backing, the Dells community stuck with him,” McClyman said.
'Unbelievably kind'
Thad Meister, Wisconsin Dells parks and recreation director, said the city’s parks and recreation program would host an annual fishing day at Gussel’s pond at his house. It was a trip that lasted for about 15 years, he said.
“Bud loved his community and enjoyed being a part of it and helping when and where he could,” Meister said.
Meister described Gussel as an “unbelievably kind” man and knew him through his grandfather Martin “Bud” Meister. Meister said Gussel hired his grandfather to work at Holiday Wholesale, looking passed a disability his grandfather had. The two became great friends.
“My family was always grateful for that,” Meister said of Gussel hiring his grandfather. “He enjoyed working at Holiday Wholesale.”
Former Wisconsin Dells Mayor Brian Landers also spoke of Gussel’s generosity in an email.
“Bud was a man of distinction from his poise, intellect, and most importantly his philanthropy,” Landers said. “People will remember him for many things, but it was the behind the scenes generosity when he helped so many organizations and citizens in need that will be missed the most. He never sought recognition, he just wanted to help."
Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz knew Gussel through his job at Holiday Wholesale and said Gussel was like a father to him and a grandfather to his children.
Wojnicz, who has worked at Holiday Wholesale 1976, said he learned the value of hard work and business acumen through Gussel. Wojnicz said Gussel also owned the Travel Mart, Dunkin’ Donuts and built the Chalet building on the corner of Broadway.
“I have learned so much from him I get emotional when I think about it,” Wojnicz said.
Wojnicz held back tears as he reflected memories of what Gussel did for him and his family. One was introducing Wojnicz’ family to skiing. Gussel also opened Wojnicz to being more “civic minded” with getting involved in rotary, took over the Wisconsin Association of Distributors from him and worked alongside Gussel planning Wo-Zha-Wa Days.
“I owe him everything,” Wojnicz said.
Wojnicz said Gussel worked six days a week until Saturday at Noon. From that time and all day Sunday was dedicated to family. Tom Diehl, who serves as a trustee on the Lake Delton village board who owned the Tommy Bartlett Show, said Gussel was a “remarkable human being” not only for the work he did with his business but also recognizing the value of his family.
“His family came number one,” Diehl said.
Diehl said Gussel was one of the first people he met when he moved to the area in 1967 when he started working at the Tommy Bartlett Show. Diehl said Gussel was a mentor to him and called him an outstanding community leader.
“He was just an absolute high quality person,” Diehl said. “He’s going to be a very difficult leader to replace.”
