Calling Devin Funchess’ anti-Asian slur ‘very unacceptable,’ Brian Gutekunst decides against cutting Packers receiver

Extra points

In discussing offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins’ versatility, Gutekunst may have given a clue that five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari won’t be medically cleared in time for the Sept. 12 season opener at New Orleans. With Bakhtiari, who tore the ACL in his left knee Dec. 31, on the physically unable to perform list, Jenkins has been working as the No. 1 left tackle, and Gutekunst was saying Jenkins is such a “unique athlete” that he can succeed at tackle despite having “prototypical guard size rather than tackle size.” Then, Gutekunst said. “We’ll see how it goes when we get into the regular season and how it fares, but again, the little bit that he’s done it so far, it looks like he’s going to be able to do that.” … With the rain falling during Family Night, Gutekunst admitted that “the Ted Thompson in me” wanted to call off the practice to prevent any injuries, referring to his predecessor as GM’s conservative approach. … Gutekunst said the Packers hope to continue contract extension talks with wide receiver Davante Adams during the season. “We don’t shut things down for the season like I know that some teams have done that in the past,” he said. “We’re willing to work through the season to get things done. I think this’ll be a long process. This is another big contract with a very elite player, so it’ll take some time.”