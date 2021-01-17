Calm reigns after Wisconsin Capitol prepares for armed protest Sunday

“We try to be respectful and not overreact, but at the same time we have to make sure we reasonably have sufficient resources to ensure our community safety, including lawful protesters,” Madison Police Lt. David Jugovich said.

Jugovich said determining how many officers to send in ahead of a potential event is “not an exact science,” especially when the “threat is unknown.” But he said there was “significant concern” of demonstrations happening at all 50 U.S. capitals ahead of the inauguration, and police needed to prepare for that possibility. He noted that when police at the U.S. Capitol were not prepared for unrest on Jan. 6, people died.

“We’re going to take the information that’s being shared in the intelligence community seriously, and not ignore it,” Jugovich said.

The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to the inauguration.