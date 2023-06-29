After three days of wildfire-fueled haze, a bit of fresh air may sound particularly tempting.

Thousands of Wisconsinites and their Midwestern brethren already have those plans in the works: Of the more than 6,000 campsites in the Wisconsin state park system, 94% are occupied Friday and Saturday nights, and the system has more than 10,000 reservations between Friday and Monday, the day before the Fourth of July, according to Corrina Regnier, the camping program manager at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

But even without a reservation, it’s not too late to join the party.

Would-be campers can book state park campsites up to 11 months in advance and many of the most popular parks, such as Peninsula State Park in Door County, fill up fast.

But Wisconsin actually has hundreds of campsites available for unplanned camping trips ... even if spontaneity hits on the weekend of the Fourth of July.

Here are several options for snagging a last-minute camping spot.

First come, first served

Counties and municipalities across Wisconsin run their own public campgrounds. They frequently have open spots and many don’t even accept reservations.

“I think some of our county parks and campgrounds are hidden gems and would encourage folks to start there, especially on popular holiday weekends,” said Cassie Mordini, a community development and communications specialist at the Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation. “Many county parks have the same kind of amenities and characteristics you might find at a state park.”

Ashland, for example, has two campgrounds just a hop away from Lake Superior and doesn’t take reservations for either.

Closer to Madison, campers can find three non-reservation camping areas: the Green County Fairgrounds in Monroe, Blackhawk Memorial County Park in Lafayette County and Wolf Creek Campground in Gratiot.

Green County Fairgrounds is less than a mile east of Monroe’s historic downtown, which includes shops and a courthouse completed in 1891, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society website.

John Bridger, 77, a retired former Monroe banker, was staying there Tuesday in his Dutch Star RV to see friends in Monroe before heading this weekend to the Lake Joy Campground in Belmont, where he has a reservation. He spends his winters in Texas or nearby southern states.

“I come up here and have some fun, meet up with friends, take in events,” said Bridger, who added that the campsite worked out for him but noted that similar to some other city parks, it lacked full hookups for RV camping.

Blackhawk Memorial County Park, located on a lake next to the Pecatonica River about seven miles south of Argyle and nestled among farms and rolling hills, offers scenic views and a peaceful setting, and Wolf Creek Campground sits on a stream that empties into the Pecatonica River.

Mordini recommends that people check with local county parks or forestry departments about availability, reservations and permits.

Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

Wisconsin’s 1.5 million-acre Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest includes 43 national campground areas that can be reserved online at go.madison.com/national-forests. A U.S. Forest Service list of those campgrounds can be found at go.madison.com/campgrounds-list.

The facilities at those campgrounds vary depending on the location but can include vault or flush toilets and drinking water. The closest of these campgrounds to the Madison area are Boulder Lake Recreation Area, near White Lake, and Chippewa Recreation Area, near Gilman, both of which had availability for parts of the July 4 weekend as of June 28.

But people also can camp freely outside of those campgrounds on national forest land, known as dispersed or primitive camping, said Alan Barbian, public information officer for the U.S. Forest Service based in Rhinelander. People can camp anywhere in national forest land but not on private land within the forest, which can be verified by checking a map or looking for property signs.

Tim Rogers, 39, who runs a remodeling business out of Racine, enjoys reaching spots to disperse camp via his kayak, sometimes on a weekend alone to escape from everyday life.

“You hit a certain point where, like, everything just drifts away and you’re not thinking about any of that stuff,” said Rogers, who favors camping along the Wisconsin, Kickapoo and Black rivers. “It’s like the peace ... spiritual almost.”

But while dispersed campers won’t need a reservation, they should take multiple precautions before leaving, he said, including planning a route on a map, alerting someone else about their whereabouts and estimated return time and bringing a LifeStraw — a small device that filters water — in case they run out of water.

“Have a plan,” said Rogers, who once ran out of drinking water while kayaking with about an eight-person group on a hot day.

Dispersed camping can be a group activity, too. Rogers has been on a dispersed camping river trip with at least 20 people and even occasionally brings along a portable pocket projector about the size of a soda can, which he used once to watch videos on a 110-inch sheet pitched on a sandbar, where he was camping.

Dispersed camping isn’t allowed within the vicinity of a developed recreation area, and campers should not set up their site within 200 feet of any water or lakeshore, according to a list of guidelines on the U.S. Forest Service website at go.madison.com/dispersed-camping-wi. People cannot camp in the same location for more than 21 days before having to move at least one mile away.

To find some of the better spots for dispersed camping, such as ones near a lake or with a picnic table or fire ring, Barbian recommends calling local ranger offices, some of which have rangers who grew up in the area and know good spots. A list of those offices can be found at go.madison.com/forest-offices.

Private campgrounds

Developed, traditional and rustic campsites also can be booked via a variety of private resorts and organizations across the state.

The Wisconsin Association of Campground Owners, a nonprofit association, maintains a spreadsheet of available private campsites for weekends, some of which have campsite-wide July 4 themes or events. That spreadsheet can be found at go.madison.com/private-campsites.

A $30 annual membership to the Westfork Sports Club, located next to the Kickapoo River in Viroqua, gets you into the club’s members-only campground.

State parks

Despite high occupancy rates, people can still find open campsites to reserve in the state parks at go.madison.com/DNR-reservations, especially for Sunday and Monday nights.

Users also can sign up to receive notifications that alert them if sites at their selected campgrounds become available because someone cancels a reservation, Regnier said. Sites can be reserved up to and including the first day of arrival.

“We always see quite a bit of movement in the few days leading up to any weekend, including the holiday weekend,” she said.

Regnier also advises that campers or parkgoers purchase a vehicle admission sticker on the DNR website prior to arriving at the park to bypass lines that the department anticipates for the weekend. Of particular note this weekend: Using fireworks on state parks and forests also is prohibited.

Camping popularity significantly increased at state parks in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and has stayed at a higher rate than 2019 since then despite a small drop in 2021, Regnier added.

Officials have seen a similar trend in Wisconsin’s North Woods, including the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

“Once COVID hit, everybody wanted to get out in the woods, and our campgrounds have just exploded as far as, you know, being visited all summer long,” Barbian said.

Statewide tourism grew by 15.7% last year, with direct visitor spending rising to $14.9 billion in 2022, higher than the previous record set in 2019.

“Wisconsin is really beautiful,” Rogers said. “You’ve just got to get out there and see it.”