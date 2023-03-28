Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Amani Latimer Burris

Age: 53

Family: Married with two kids

Job: Advising assistant for Opal Lee (Foundation)

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Former legislative aide in Wisconsin State Senate; worked in outreach, grassroots and issues advocacy for organizations like the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and the Urban League; current commissioner for Dane County Airport Commission

Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications, UW-Green Bay

Email and website: info@amaniforwisconsin.com and amaniforwisconsin.com

Julia Matthews

Age: 30

Family: I was born and raised in Madison and have a younger sister and brother. My mom lives right down the street from me in District 12 and my brother and Dad also still live in Madison.

Job: Programmer analyst for UW-Madison’s Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Alpha Corp Housing Board of Directors, 2015-2019

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Medical Microbiology and Immunology and Molecular Biology, UW-Madison

Email and website: juliamatthewsfor12@gmail.com and Juliamatthewsfor12.com

Q

&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Burris: The value and understanding that came from my journey into this space which came out of losing everything which led to my sense of self, history, humanity and understanding that our lives are entirely political. Thus, I love problem-solving and loathe game-playing as it wastes time. In addition, my personal and professional experiences are relevant to the complex issues we face. I believe there is strength in diversity as it makes solutions better.

Matthews: I’m young and a renter, and this gives me first-hand insight into the housing crisis. My science background and work experience in clinical research will be applicable to both the policy and constituent services aspects of serving as an alder.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Burris: Diversity of paths, sidewalks, transportation modes and routes. The basic rights, future security and safety of all people in our neighborhood is a priority. There’s affordable housing (of all types) to create. People want to deal with traffic safety, noise mitigation, PFAS, local neighborhood development & opportunities (like restaurants) and to mitigate the environmental impacts. The cost and availability of just about everything concerns everyone as we grow. Keeping community.

Matthews: Madison is changing in part because of record population growth. We can’t (and shouldn’t) stop people from wanting to live here, but our response must be intentional so Madison doesn’t lose its unique charm. We need to consider the needs of current residents, seek their input, and ensure they aren’t displaced. But we also need to consider future residents, making sure there is accessible housing and infrastructure to welcome them.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Burris: Invest in neighborhood economic development and a variety of affordable housing, maintain reliable city services, and ensure public health, wellness and safety. We must make sure our basic needs are met while building out and investing in the future of Madison. Since we don’t have unlimited resources or unfettered ability to generate cash, we have to negotiate how we do both while maintaining our future ability to grow, provide services, meet our needs; address and invest in the impacts of growing; all without bankrupting our future credit.