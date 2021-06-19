Canoes, kayaks, goose eggs, strawberries and fried cheese usher in summer routine

"The pandemic really shook up what we thought was stable and never changing and so for us to be returning to the square I do think that we are kind of this indicator, this bellwether of the fact that things are normalizing," said Jill Carlson Groendyk, co-manager of the market. "We’re kind of just that perfect example of that because we have been operating so differently. It just carries so much excitement and relief and joy for us to be back on the square.”

For some, Saturday was a first. Liza Schoen sampled her first strawberries at the market. She was born on May 30th of last year and stood in the State Capitol grass wearing a sun hat as her parents, Kristine and John Schoen coaxed her into each bite.

"This is the most people we've been around but it's nice to be out," Kristine said.

Hickory Hill Farm in Loganville has been a part of the market since 1973. Owner Gretchen Kruse brought organic herbs, dandelion greens, garlic, maple syrup and chicken and duck eggs. She's also one of the few vendors that sells goose eggs, which are about three times the size of chicken eggs but taste about the same. She boiled one once but it took about 45 minutes. The eggs come from her flock of white Emden geese.