Car driver dies in collision with grain truck north of Reedsburg, Sauk County authorities say

A collision between a vehicle and a grain truck resulted in the death of an unidentified driver Tuesday.

According to information released by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, a crash  was reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Highway H and D and West Road in the town of Dellona.

Preliminary investigation found that the driver of a 2006 Mitsubishi was pulling onto Highway H from D and W Road and failed to yield to a 2007 International grain truck. The truck crashed into the car and both vehicles blocked the lanes of traffic.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and has not been identified by officials pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

