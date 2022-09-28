Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Appeals court considers power line challenge

A federal appeals panel heard arguments Wednesday in a case involving a controversial power line through southwest Wisconsin that could influence future permitting decisions on lines considered critical for a clean energy transition.

Conservation groups oppose the line, known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek, which would run 102 miles between Dubuque, Iowa, and Middleton. They argue it is unneeded and too expensive, would mar the Driftless landscape and cannot legally cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

Utilities building the project at a cost of more than $500 million say it will improve reliability and deliver clean energy to places where it's needed, while industry groups and academics argue the electric grid needs far more such long-distance lines to wean itself off fossil fuels.

The utilities are seeking to overturn U.S. District Court Judge William Conley’s ruling that the environmental review for the line was inadequate and that the project is incompatible with the wildlife refuge.

Conley barred the utilities from building within the 260,00-acre refuge, effectively blocking the planned river crossing, and ruled that a proposed land exchange cannot be used “to evade Congress’ mandate” for the refuge, which covers 261 river miles between Rock Island, Illinois, and Wabasha, Minnesota.

While they have not presented any alternative routes, the utilities have continued construction on either side of the river, spending at least $337.5 million, according to the most recent quarterly report to state regulators.

Opponents have asked the court to overturn Conley’s ruling that utilities can build outside of the refuge, which he called an “orchestrated train wreck.”

The appeals panel, composed of two Republican appointees and one Democratic appointee, appeared skeptical of the argument that the Fish and Wildlife Service could sidestep statutory requirements with a land swap.

Judge David Hamilton also asked whether the utilities can recover the costs of a line from ratepayers if it’s not functional, a question the attorneys could not answer.

“I have to say my eyebrows went up when I learned that your clients had still been building with the assumption that the injunction is going to be lifted,” Hamilton said.

The utilities, American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, issued a statement after Wednesday’s hearing saying they are confident the appeals court will reverse Conley’s order and allow the line to cross the refuge.

They argue the new crossing will have a smaller footprint and less impact on wildlife than an existing line that will be replaced.

Howard Learner, the lead attorney for the power line opponents, declined to speculate on how the court would rule, which could take months.

“We thought the court fully understood the issues and is taking our concerns quite seriously,” Learner said. “If ATC is putting out a press release declaring victory they are unduly optimistic based on the oral arguments.”

Report: transmission needed for clean energy

According to the utilities, 127 planned clean energy projects across the Upper Midwest with a combined capacity of nearly 20,000 megawatts are dependent on the line. Without it, they say, those projects may not be able to deliver their full power and could require additional transmission upgrades, increasing the cost of each project.

Two utility industry groups, the Edison Electric Institute and the Energy and Wildlife Action Coalition, say Conley’s ruling not only jeopardizes Cardinal-Hickory Creek but would make it even more difficult and time-consuming to build new transmission lines.

The Clean Grid Alliance, a nonprofit working on behalf of the renewable energy industry, argued Conley’s ruling “would have far-reaching adverse consequences for considering and realizing state energy goals, such as the provision of affordable, reliable and clean electricity.”

A new report by Princeton University’s REPEAT Project found the U.S. transmission system needs to expand at more than double the current pace in order to achieve the full carbon-reduction potential of a $370 billion federal investment in clean energy.

By the end of this decade, the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to reduce domestic greenhouse gas emissions by 40% from the 2005 baseline, according to two independent analyses. Scientists warn emissions need to be cut in half by 2030 and eliminated entirely by 2050 to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

To unlock the bill's full potential, the transmission system needs to grow at a rate of about 2.3%, on par with the 40-year average, in order to interconnect new renewable resources at a sufficient pace and meet growing demand from electric vehicles, heat pumps and other electrification.

Without enough new lines, the report warns, much of the new renewable resources won’t be able to deliver their energy, resulting in utilities burning more coal and natural gas.

The Cardinal-Hickory Creek challenge was filed by the Environmental Law and Policy Center on behalf of the National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Defenders of Wildlife.

Two of the groups, DALC and WWF, are pursuing a separate challenge in state court.

A Dane County judge is scheduled to hear oral arguments next month on whether the Public Service Commission followed the law when it granted the utilities a permit to build the line.