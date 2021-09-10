Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Former regulator asks Supreme Court to take over power line dispute

The petition argues Frost has wrongly adopted an “appearance of bias” standard rejected by the Supreme Court majority that could “have breathtaking implications for adjudicators of all kind(s).”

“All it would take for a party to flout a court’s final decision would be to make speculative allegations of connections between chambers and interested law firms, businesses, or other entities,” Walsh wrote. “Maybe even the judge’s extracurricular involvement with law clerks, industry, or working groups would similarly raise due-process concerns. And if a judge left the bench and pursued employment at a company or firm that had a matter before it previously, perhaps that would even be grounds for vacating the judge’s previous decisions.”

The plaintiffs say Huebsch’s petition lacks legal standing and accuse him of trying to delay the case even as the utilities seek to begin building the line.

“He’s acting as a stalking horse for the transmission companies,” said Howard Learner, lead attorney for DALC and WWF. “In the meantime the transmission companies say they want to start building the line in October. They can’t have it both ways.”