Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Judge rules one biased vote can invalidate unanimous decision

A Dane County judge says he will revoke the permit for a controversial power line through southwest Wisconsin if opponents can prove one of the three regulators who approved it had a conflict of interest.

Circuit Court Judge Jacob Frost issued a pre-emptive ruling Tuesday in a case involving the $492 million project known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.

At issue is whether former Commissioner Mike Huebsch’s interactions with one of the project’s owners tainted his approval of the line, which the Public Service Commission authorized with a 3-0 vote.

“The right to an impartial decision maker is fundamental to due process,” Frost wrote. “Violation of that right would taint the entire proceeding.”

Frost has not determined there was a conflict of interest; that will be up to the plaintiffs to prove.

But without ruling on the question of whether one tainted vote can invalidate a unanimous decision, Frost said, allowing the plaintiffs to investigate and argue the issue “would have been an exercise in futility.”