Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Power line construction begins amid legal skirmishes

Construction of a controversial power line through southwest Wisconsin has begun amid ongoing permit issues, legal challenges and two court orders that limit what work can be done.

A joint venture of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, the 102-mile line between Middleton and Dubuque is the subject of multiple state and federal lawsuits from the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.

The utilities announced they had begun work on the Wisconsin portion of the $492 million project Monday, the same day U.S. District Court Judge William Conley temporarily halted work on or near federally-protected waters, which include the Mississippi River and wetlands along the route.

Conley ruled that land clearing would create irreparable damage while there is a likelihood that the project’s environmental review was inadequate.

Conley’s injunction comes on the heels of a similar order issued last month by Dane County Judge Jacob Frost that would temporarily halt the line while the state case is litigated but ordered opponents to put up $32 million to cover the potential costs of a delay, which would ultimately be passed on to consumers if the legal challenge fails.

Power line opponents appealed that bond amount Tuesday, saying it could have a “chilling effect on public engagement.”

“We’ve been asked to pay an outrageously high bond, essentially penalizing civic groups and making effective public participation impossible,” said Jennifer Filipiak, executive director of the land conservancy.

The utilities have likewise appealed the injunction, which they say “hangs over the project like a dark cloud,” directly to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The high court has not said whether it will hear that appeal.

Prior to Conley’s injunction, the utilities said they planned to limit construction between the Cardinal substation in Middleton and Mount Horeb, avoiding approximately 10 acres of wetlands along the route, most of which follows existing power lines, roads and railroad corridors.

Moving equipment around those wetlands for a month would add about $140,000 to the construction costs, according to the utilities.

But “these limited damages are unlikely to outweigh the permanent damage threatened,” Conley wrote in his order.

The utilities said delaying all construction activity for two months while the federal lawsuits are decided would add $12.7 million to the price tag, which will be passed on to electricity consumers, and cost ATC $536,000 in lost revenues.

Construction of the Iowa portion began last winter.

The utilities currently lack permission to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service withdrew its permit in August, citing an error in its review. The agency is currently evaluating a proposed land swap, a process that’s expected to take about nine months.

The utilities, which have so far spent $156 million on the project, say it is “critical to ensuring a cleaner, safer and more affordable energy future for the state.”

“The Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line Project will provide a vital link to the future of our region’s renewable energy developments,” the utilities said in a statement.

Amelia Vohs, staff attorney for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, welcomed construction of the line, which she said is needed to slow climate change.

While rooftop solar panels and other “distributed” renewable generation will play a role in phasing out fossil fuels, Vohs said the majority of new clean energy will come from large utility-scale projects that rely on long-distance transmission lines to deliver electricity where it’s needed.

“We have until 2030 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50%,” she said. “If we had more time I think there would be more opportunities there.”

DALC and WWF have challenged the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s permit authorizing the line as well as federal agency permits that will allow it to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. They argue the line is an unneeded boondoggle that will be a blight on the sensitive Driftless region and the refuge.

The plaintiffs said construction would cause irreparable damage to the landscape and to private landowners before they have a chance to make their case in court.

Last month a federal appeals court denied the PSC’s request to dismiss the case, ruling that regulators can be sued for official actions to correct an ongoing violation of federal law. But the appeals court also put on hold the federal challenge to the PSC decision while a parallel case is decided in state court.

A state court hearing has been set for Nov. 19 to hear arguments regarding the PSC’s evaluation of the project.

Meanwhile the Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether a former commissioner’s personal relationships with utility executives constitutes a conflict of interest that could invalidate the permit.

