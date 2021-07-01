Cardinal-Hickory Creek: PSC reopens power line proceedings in wake of secret communications

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has agreed to reconsider a controversial power line through southwest Wisconsin amid revelations that a former member carried on secret communications with employees of utilities involved in the project.
The PSC voted 2-0 Thursday to issue a notice of intent to rescind the permit for the $492 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line and reopen the docket to receive comments on how to proceed.
The commission was acting on a request filed Monday by the owners of the line to rescind the permit and reopen the proceedings “to consider next steps.”
The utilities, American Transmission Company and ITC Midwest, say they discovered last week that former Commissioner Mike Huebsch had regular communications with an ATC employee, a former ITC contractor, “and other individuals” over several years while the permit application was before the PSC.
The permit is already facing legal challenges that hinge in part on private communications Huebsch had with minority partner Dairyland Power Cooperative.
According to court documents, Huebsch exchanged texts using the encrypted messaging service Signal and it’s unknown if the contents can be recovered. The exchanges spanned “several years” and may have included “other individuals,” according to the court document.
The utilities say they don’t know if the messages were related to the project but want to maintain “transparency in the regulatory process.”
Huebsch said he used Signal, which he likened to a “21st century coffee shop, where friends can get together, chat, and move on” to talk sports, health and family with a group of friends he’s known for more than 25 years.
The PSC informed a federal court Monday that its attorneys will no longer represent Huebsch, saying “his interests and those of the Commission ‘may be adverse’ in light of new information.”
Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Secret messages with former regulator prompt utilities to seek new permit for power line
Unusual request
PSC chair Rebecca Valcq said the decision is a procedural move in order to give the utilities, opponents of the line and other interested parties an opportunity to weigh in.
“I’m not saying today I think the case should be reopened,” Valcq said. “I think we should issue a notice of our intent and get comments.”
The move came as opponents of the line call for an outside investigation into other possible back channel communications between utilities and regulators.
While saying it is appropriate to reopen the proceedings, Commissioner Ellen Nowak pushed back against allegations of wrongdoing.
“By doing this we are in no way conceding anything that has been alleged, anything about us, about our former colleague, this institution,” she said, adding that she and her colleagues take seriously their oaths as public servants.
Valcq and Nowak also made clear they don’t want to rehash the merits of the line or engineering details.
“I don’t want comments about land use and where poles should be,” Nowak said.
The PSC has not rescinded such a permit in at least a decade, according to agency staff.
Commissioners acknowledged the request was “unusual.”
“In 20 years I can’t recall this ever happening -- a certificate issued and a recipient asking to give it back,” Valcq said.
Commissioner Tyler Huebner, who worked as a renewable energy advocate before replacing Huebsch on the commission last year, has recused himself from the case.
Legal challenges ongoing
The Signal messages came to light through legal discovery in one of four court cases seeking to stop the 102-mile line between Dubuque and Middleton.
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, along with Dane and Iowa counties, sued the PSC, alleging that Huebsch and Chair Rebecca Valcq had perceived conflicts of interest that tainted the 2019 decision to grant a permit for the line.
They later uncovered evidence that Huebsch exchanged personal messages with Dairyland executives and sought to lead the La Crosse-based utility after leaving the commission in February 2020, though he did not get the job.
An attorney for Dairyland said the new communications do not involve Dairyland employees, but the La Crosse-based cooperative agreed with its partners’ decision to seek reconsideration.
Last month Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost said he would revoke the permit if the plaintiffs could show even one commissioner had a legitimate conflict of interest. Frost previously rejected arguments that Valcq’s prior employment with WEC Energy Group, the majority owner of ATC, somehow influenced her vote.
The utilities have asked Frost to put that court case on hold while the PSC considers the request for a new permit, which they argue would render the current lawsuit moot.
Opponents split
Opponents of the line have split views on what the commission should do next.
Some urged the commission to reject the utilities’ request, calling it an “end run” designed to circumvent the legal process.
DALC and WWF said the commission should rescind the permit but called on members to recuse themselves from further participation in what they called a “fatally tainted” process and to appoint someone else to hear the case.
“Wisconsin public officials should seize this opportunity for a fresh look with updated facts by an unbiased adjudicator with a fresh set of eyes,” said Howard Learner, lead attorney for DALC and WWF.
Learner also called on Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to investigate “which Commissioners were engaging in these kinds of inappropriate ex parte communications with the transmission companies and utilities, what they were saying, who knew about it, and when.”