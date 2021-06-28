Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Secret messages with former regulator prompt utilities to seek new permit for power line

The owners of a highly-contested power line through southwest Wisconsin are seeking a new permit after discovering new private communications with a former regulator.
American Transmission Company and ITC Midwest filed a request Monday with the Public Service Commission to rescind the permit for the $492 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line and reopen the proceedings.
The companies say they discovered last week that former Commissioner Mike Huebsch had regular communications with an ATC employee and former ITC contractor while the permit application was before the PSC.
The permit for the line is already facing legal challenges that hinge in part on private communications Huebsch had with minority partner Dairyland Power Cooperative.
According to a court filing by ATC, Huebsch exchanged texts using the encrypted messaging service Signal and it’s unknown if the contents can be recovered. The exchanges spanned “several years” and may have included “other individuals,” according to the court document.
The utilities say they don’t know if the messages were related to the project but want to maintain “transparency in the regulatory process.”
“The individuals involved in this situation have maintained longstanding personal relationships with each other; however, we are aware this information raises concerns about one of the Commissioners who granted approval of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Project,” ATC President and CEO Mike Rowe said in a prepared statement. “We understand the speculation this presents, which is also why we have made this unique request to the PSCW and are sharing this information with our employees, our stakeholders and Dane County Circuit Court.”
The Signal messages came to light through legal discovery in one of four lawsuits seeking to stop the line, which had been scheduled to begin construction this fall.
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation -- along with Dane and Iowa counties -- sued to stop the line, alleging that Huebsch -- and PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq -- had perceived conflicts of interest that tainted the 2019 decision to grant a permit for the line.
Through legal discovery, they uncovered evidence that Huebsch applied to be CEO of Dairyland after leaving the commission in February 2020. He did not get the job.
In a separate filing Monday, an attorney for Dairyland said the new communications do not involve Dairyland employees, but the La Crosse-based cooperative agrees with its partners’ decision to seek reconsideration.
“As a cooperative responsible to its membership, Dairyland strives to conduct business and operations with integrity, impartiality, and accountability,” wrote attorney Justin Chasco. “Dairyland supports the efforts of the other Co-Owners to ensure that those values are reflected in the permitting for this critical project.”
Last month Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost said he would revoke the permit if the plaintiffs could show even one commissioner had a legitimate conflict of interest. Frost previously rejected arguments that Valcq’s prior employment with WEC Energy Group, the majority owner of ATC, somehow influenced her vote.