Caregiver shortage increasing strain on Wisconsin families, survey says

A shortage of paid caregivers for people with disabilities and older adults is causing an “unsustainable” strain on unpaid family caregivers, according to a survey released Monday by Wisconsin advocacy groups.

Family members provide 80% of the care for people with disabilities and older adults, with 60% of the family members spending more than 40 hours a week providing care, said the survey of nearly 500 caregivers by the Survival Coalition of Wisconsin Disability Organizations.

About 20% of the family caregivers are working less at their regular jobs and about 40% have left the workforce because of caregiving duties, the survey found.

“Wisconsin’s workforce is losing human capital because we haven’t valued the paid caregiving workforce that allows families to continue careers and jobs,” Patti Becker, Survival Coalition co-chair and director of program operations for the Community Living Alliance, said in a statement.

Anne Karch, of Madison, said her daughter Rachel used to have a live-in overnight caregiver and a team of weekday caregivers. Now there is no live-in caregiver, so Karch and her husband must care for Rachel overnight and some weekdays.

“My husband and I are exhausted, and I have had to cut back on most of my volunteer work because I cannot fulfill my obligations to others,” Karch said in a statement.

In August, a report by the state’s long-term care associations said the caregiver vacancy rate at assisted living facilities and nursing homes was 27.8%, compared to 23.8% in 2020.

The state had 23,165 caregiving jobs open, but there were only 19,600 residents looking for jobs, the report said.

“Wisconsin needs a path towards a long-term sustainable workforce in order to meet the needs of its aging population,” LeadingAge Wisconsin CEO John Sauer said in a statement at the time.

Wisconsin’s 2021-23 budget provided an additional $104 million in all funds for caregivers. There was a $54 million rate increase in Family Care in summer 2021, and a 5% rate increase started in January.

The long-term care associations said more needs to be done, such as reforming payments, reducing administrative burdens and providing more flexibility to recruit and retain workers. Similar points were made in a September 2020 report by the Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving.

The state Department of Health Services said that by 2024, it plans to set minimum rates that managed care organizations have to pay providers of services people receive in their homes.