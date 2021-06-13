Caring for rural women: UW doctor completes nation's first rural OB-GYN residency

When Dr. Laura McDowell finishes her obstetrics and gynecology training at UW Health this month, she will be the first person in the country to complete such a residency program focused on caring for women in rural areas.

With a nationwide shortage of OB-GYNs and many rural hospitals in Wisconsin and elsewhere ceasing to routinely deliver babies, the UW School of Medicine and Public Health started the first rural OB-GYN residency program in the U.S. in 2017.

McDowell was the first medical school graduate to enroll. After four years of training, including time working with doctors in rural Wisconsin towns, she will join an OB-GYN practice in Willmar, Minnesota, near her family.

“I feel more comfortable and at home in a rural setting,” said McDowell, 30, who grew up in small towns in Minnesota and Iowa.

She said she likes the variety and continuity of OB-GYN care, including clinic visits, surgeries, prenatal care, labor and delivery and women’s health conditions such as cervical cancer.

“I like getting to know these women and know their excitements and fears, especially around obstetrics and also going to the operating room if necessary,” McDowell said.