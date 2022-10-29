Carp invasion: Study highlights climate threat to key Wisconsin rivers

SPRING GREEN — With its swift currents, shifting sand bars and undeveloped shoreline, the Lower Wisconsin River is the longest free-flowing river in the Midwest, snaking more than 92 miles from the Prairie du Sac dam to the Mississippi River.

It is also one of the most ecologically diverse, providing habitat for 98 species of fish, including rare species like longnose gar, grass pickerel, and the paddlefish.

“It’s my favorite place in the state,” said John Lyons, who has studied the river for four decades, first as a research scientist with the Department of Natural Resources and now as an angler and volunteer with Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway. “You can be out there … and you can imagine it’s 500 years ago.”

But as temperatures rise, the river is increasingly under threat of invasion.

If climate change is left unchecked, the Lower Wisconsin and more than half a dozen other rivers could become breeding grounds for invasive carp within a generation, according to a new study.

Here, but not reproducing

Voracious eaters, bighead and silver carp disrupt food chains and lower water quality, outcompeting native species for food and space. Bighead carp can weigh over 100 pounds and eat up to 20 pounds of plankton a day. Silver carp, while smaller, are known to leap from the water when startled by noises, creating a hazard for boaters.

Imported from Asia in the 1970s to help clean catfish ponds in the south, carp escaped into the Mississippi River and have since spread to the Missouri and Illinois rivers.

Adult fish have been found in the Upper Mississippi River and tributaries, including the St. Croix and Wisconsin rivers, according to the DNR, but so far there’s no evidence they are reproducing.

“Wisconsin is really at the very edge of the carp invasion front,” said Zach Feiner, a research scientist with the DNR and UW-Madison’s Center for Limnology and coauthor of the study published in the Journal of Applied Ecology. “They’re adapted for warmer temperatures.”

But with climate change already warming Wisconsin’s waters, Feiner and his fellow scientists wanted to understand where these fish might be likely to establish breeding populations.

The researchers looked at 38 river reaches across the state. While all have conditions that could support adult carp, survival rates varied and fish tended to grow in fewer than half the places studied.

“Currently there are a few places that could be good habitat, but really only for adults,” Feiner said. “There’s almost nowhere they would survive as juveniles.”

The researchers then modeled conditions under temperatures that scientists say are likely by midcentury without cuts to greenhouse gas emissions and found a four-fold increase in the number of rivers where carp could thrive.

Parts or all of the Baraboo, Fox, La Crosse, Manitowoc, Pecatonica, Red Cedar, Rock, and Wisconsin rivers would be at very high risk for invasion. The Black, Root and Chippewa rivers are considered at high risk while dozens more in every part of the state, including the Sugar, Kickapoo, and Trempealeau rivers are medium risk.

“If they’re in a place and they’re reproducing then it becomes much more difficult to control them,” Feiner said. “They could spread to other places.”

'A giant experiment'

While people often think about ways that climate change can affect the weather, the paper is just the latest example of the havoc it could wreak, said Scott Laeser, water program director for Clean Wisconsin.

“Climate change is like a never ending, always evolving earthquake that will continue to disrupt our forests, our grasslands, our rivers, our lakes — in some ways we know and already expect and in some ways we don’t know,” Laeser said

A report last year by the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts documented dozens of ways rising temperatures threaten Wisconsin’s ecosystems, making cold water streams too warm for trout, turning walleye lakes into bass fisheries, and threatening already stressed native habitats.

Because river systems are complex and dynamic, it’s hard to know how they will respond to changing variables like temperature and precipitation.

“If we don’t bring climate change under control, we’re going to be doing a giant experiment,” Lyons said. “There’s going to be lots of changes beyond the carp. Many of them will be unanticipated. It seems likely that some of those are going to be undesirable.”

Other variables

But even if warming temperatures make Wisconsin’s rivers habitable for Asian carp, there’s no guarantee they will take over.

The models showed carp could not survive, even in warmer waters, with lower levels of plant growth. That means limiting runoff of manure and chemical fertilizers could mitigate some of the impacts of climate change.

And Lyons points out that rivers like the Wisconsin, St. Croix and Chippewa are far less degraded than waterways like the Illinois and lower Mississippi, which could make it harder for carp to take over.

“My hope is that if there’s a good balanced predator-prey community, a good diverse fish community, there isn’t really a niche for them to occupy,” Lyons said. “They’re present but they’re not really taking over the system because there’s something else.

Worst case scenario

The study modeled river conditions based on an average global temperature increase of 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, a scenario that many scientists now think is unlikely to play out as a result of the rapidly falling price of renewable energy.

“The worst-case scenario, at least from an energy use perspective, is implausible, but it’s not out of the question,” said Steve Vavrus, a senior climate scientist at UW-Madison’s Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies.

But just this week the United Nations warned there is no longer “a credible pathway” to capping warming at 1.5 degrees as outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement, and current policies have the world on track for 2 to 3 degrees warming, which could make Wisconsin’s climate more like that of central Illinois.

And even with limited warming, Feiner said it’s possible those conditions will be present by the end of this century.

“Fewer of the coldest, least hospitable rivers become habitable for carp,” Feiner said. “But you still see an increased risk in many, particularly southern, rivers.”

'Let's try to keep what we've got'

Wildlife officials have deployed sound, bubble and electronic barriers in Illinois in an effort to keep the invasive carp from reaching the Great Lakes, where they could decimate the $7 billion commercial fishing industry and threaten recreational boating, which generates more than $16 billion in spending.

With the numbers of carp still low, the Wisconsin DNR has not deployed barriers, though Feiner said the study can help identify rivers where investments in monitoring and prevention would be most useful.

But barriers don’t stop all the fish, and they don’t work during big floods, which happen more frequently as the climate warms.

“The idea of completely blocking them is unrealistic,” Lyons said. “They may help manage a problem but they won’t prevent it. They’re not a silver bullet.”

Laeser said that’s an argument for doing everything possible to slow climate change. Lyons argues it’s equally important to protect the habitat.

“Let’s try to keep what we’ve got,” he said. “That may be our best hope for keeping carp and some of these other invasives from running amok.”