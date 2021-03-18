Carrie Lee Nelson, widow of former Wisconsin governor and US senator Gaylord Nelson, dies

Carrie Lee Nelson, the widow of former Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson, died Monday at her home in Kensington, Maryland.

Nelson died of congestive pulmonary disease, according to her obituary. She was 98.

Daughter Tia Nelson, of Madison, said her mother was “fiercely committed” to keeping her father at home and being present when he died in 2005, which Tia and her brothers were determined to replicate for their mother.

“It was so much her nature to want to care for others that it was very hard for her to allow people to care for her,” Tia Nelson said.

The couple’s only daughter described her parents as having brought out the best in each other, adding that her mother was a “strong-willed, wise, thoughtful, fierce person,” and her father never wanted her to change.

“There was absolutely nothing traditional about the way my mother walked through the world, and my father let her be who she was,” Tia Nelson said.

Carrie Lee Nelson met her future husband while she was stationed at Fort Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania after graduating from nursing school in 1945 and enlisting in the Army nurse corps for the rest of World War II. Gaylord Nelson was an Army lieutenant.