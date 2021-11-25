Cascade Mountain ski hill near Portage to open this weekend

Skiers will have the opportunity to hit the hills near Portage this weekend, even before the area sees any real snow accumulation.

Cascade Mountain has been making snow nearly every night — and occasionally around the clock — for more than a week to prepare to open this weekend with at least 15 runs, said Evan Walz, marketing director.

“It’s been very nice,” he said of the weather conditions. “A lot of days during the day have kind of been teetering on, you know, is it quite cold enough or is it going to creep up a little warm, but it’s kind of been playing in our favor for the most part.”

The venue will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday before closing again to make snow next week. It will reopen Dec. 3, Walz said.

Christmas Mountain Village in Wisconsin Dells will open for the season at 5 p.m. Dec. 17, according to its website. Devil’s Head Resort in Merrimac has not set its opening day yet, it wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Walz said Cascade Mountain made several improvements during the offseason, including adding a new run, more outdoor seating and lights to illuminate an additional 25 acres for night skiing.

“A large majority of our hill is now open for the night sessions, which we are very excited about,” he said.

He encourages people to plan ahead and purchase their tickets online in advance because Cascade will limit capacity for the second season in a row. Last year, it limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and found it made for a better experience for both guests and workers, Walz said.

“It was kind of one of those things we never would have learned if it weren’t for the circumstances, but yeah, it just is night and day difference,” he said. “People were getting more runs in, our staff was a little less stressed out because crowds weren’t even close to the size that we used to see.”

Keeping crowds smaller didn’t hurt the business’ bottom line. Walz said it seemed to make people plan ahead and visit more on weekdays rather than just weekends.

He declined to share the number Cascade is restricting visitors to, but said it’s “significantly less than what a typical Saturday would be in previous seasons.” Buying online is the only way for skiers and snowboarders to ensure they’ll be able to get on the snow, he said. According to the website, online pre-purchase is required on weekends and holidays.

Season ticket sales so far this year are on par with the last couple of seasons, which Walz said were “great.”

Staffing is looking better this year than last, when the pandemic meant Cascade was only able to get one international J-1 student. This year, Walz said it’s expecting to get more than 30 of the students who typically make up “a large bulk” of its workforce.

“We’re seeing a lot more locals from Portage and surrounding other towns. A lot of people want to come in and work,” he said, “and we’re also very happy we’re going to be getting a lot of our J-1 students back.”

