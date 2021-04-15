Cases of worrisome COVID-19 variant double in Wisconsin in a week

The state last week reported a total of 148 cases of the B117 variant. On Thursday, it reported a total of 259 cases of the B1427 or B1429 variants first found in California, up from a total of 216 last week, and 15 cases of the B1351 variant first discovered in South Africa, no change from last week.

Overall, new cases in the state have been highest among residents younger than 18 in the past two weeks, Westergaard said. During the state’s largest coronavirus surge in November and December, that age group had the lowest number of cases, he said.

The state reported 943 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, for a daily average of 808, up from a recent low of 371 on March 8. Some 317 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 268 a week earlier and 193 on March 21.

Dane County reported 96 new cases Thursday, for a daily average of 75 cases, up from 60 last week.