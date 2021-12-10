CDC, state health officials: 16- and 17-year-olds should get a COVID-19 vaccine booster

One day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for 16- and 17-year-olds, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday recommended the same.

“The approval of the Pfizer vaccine booster dose for 16- and 17-year-olds provides another opportunity for more Wisconsinites to get additional protection from COVID-19,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a statement. “The COVID-19 booster doses are important tools as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Being fully vaccinated and getting a booster dose is the best protection for preventing the worst outcomes from COVID-19. We encourage everyone ages 16 and older to join the more than 1.2 million Wisconsinites who have already gotten their booster or additional COVID-19 vaccine dose.”

According to DHS: "This recommendation supplements the previous CDC recommendation that anyone 18 and older receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after the completion of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine primary series and two months after the single Johnson & Johnson dose. The previous CDC recommendation allows for mix-and-match dosing for booster doses for those 18 and older. At this time, the Pfizer vaccine booster dose is the only one recommended for 16- and 17-year-olds."

Pfizer's CEO said this week that a fourth dose may be recommended, citing the omicron variant and other potential variants of the novel coronavirus as reasons further protection may be needed.

According to DHS, 51.2% of Racine County residents ages 16 and 17, and 53.5% of all Wisconsin residents ages 16 and 17, have completed their first vaccine series (i.e., one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines).

Complete data on how many Wisconsinites have received booster shots is not publicly available.

Vaccines work, data show

56.3% of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, below the national vaccination rate of 60%; in Racine County, 53.5% of residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Wisconsin, data show that vaccinated people are one-fifteenth as likely to die from the novel coronavirus than those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

In October, among every 100,000 unvaccinated people in Wisconsin, there were:

27.3 coronavirus-related deaths

132 hospitalizations

2255.1 cases

Among every 100,000 fully vaccinated Wisconsinites, there were:

1.8 coronavirus-related deaths

12.2 hospitalizations

456.4 cases

Medical experts say that although people who are vaccinated can still spread COVID-19, they are less likely to spread it than unvaccinated people.

Among those filling Wisconsin's hospital beds with COVID-19, “those patients are overwhelmingly unvaccinated, in terms of who is ending up in our hospitals and in our ICU beds," Timberlake said Wednesday during a call with reporters.