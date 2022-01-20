Chandler Halderson's defense team rests without calling witnesses in murder trial

Chandler Halderson did not testify in his murder trial as the defense team for the 23-year-old man accused of killing and dismembering his parents rested their case Thursday without calling any witnesses.

Immediately after the prosecution wrapped up its case against Halderson, his attorneys told Circuit Judge John Hyland they intended to rest the case. In an opening statement earlier this month, the defense leaned heavily on the jury's obligation to presume innocence and urged them not to be a "story collaborator."

On Thursday morning, Hyland went through a series of questions with Halderson, referred to as a colloquy, to confirm he understood his right to testify or not testify. In short answers, Halderson said he understood his rights and chose not to testify.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday.

Over seven days, prosecutors laid out their case that Chandler murdered his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, on July 1 in the Windsor home they shared together. He initially tried to dispose of the bodies, they argue, by burning them in the family fireplace before scattering dismembered body parts across Dane County.

The state contends the murders happened shortly after Bart discovered Chandler had been lying about attending Madison Area Technical College. It was one in a series of lies, prosecutors say, Chandler told those around him about work, school and being on a police scuba dive team.

Chandler was arrested on July 8 after telling police the day before Bart, 50, and Krista, 53, went missing after a Fourth of July trip to northern Wisconsin — a story law enforcement quickly found did not hold up.

Halderson is charged with two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and falsifying information about a missing person.

The trial was stalled for one week after Halderson tested positive for COVID-19 in the Dane County Jail. On Tuesday, Hyland dismissed one of the of the 18 jurors after they also tested positive. Twelve jurors will ultimately be selected to deliberate the case with the remaining five dismissed as alternates.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0