Chandler Halderson's friends, ex-girlfriend, testify about gun, scuba diving lies

Chandler Halderson allegedly hid the gun used to kill his father in his family’s home weeks before prosecutors say he killed and dismembered his parents, a friend of Halderson’s testified in court on Tuesday.

Chandler’s friends and former girlfriend appeared in court to testify about the alleged murder weapon and lies he told about scuba diving for the Madison Police Department following a weeklong delay in the trial after the 23-year-old Windsor man tested positive for COVID-19.

Andrew Smith, a Kansan and former member of the U.S. Army who met Chandler playing online video games, testified that he gave Chandler the gun, an SKS rifle, and nearly 500 rounds of ammunition as a gift while visiting the Halderson home last June. Smith documented the weapon exchange by taking a photo of Chandler’s ID alongside the rifle’s serial number before Chandler reportedly hid the gun inside a desk in the family basement.

“His parents understood why firearms exist in this world, not that they necessarily support having them,” Smith said. “I understood they might not be happy about having this firearm.”

The gun was later found by investigators at a town of Cottage Grove property where Bart Halderson’s torso had been dumped. Later in the afternoon, a firearms examiner with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab said a bullet fragment found in the Halderson home’s basement had been fired from the rifle.

Smith said he stayed at the Halderson home for two days mere weeks before the deaths of Chandler’s parents, Bart and Krista. Prior to Chandler’s arrest, Smith said he received a “not hysterical” but “upsetting” call from Halderson about how his parents had gone missing. Smith reached out to authorities once he heard Chandler had been arrested.

Smith’s testimony grew slightly tense when Halderson’s attorney, Catherine Dorl, asked him how many guns he had sold, to which he replied “that’s none of your business, frankly.”

Following Smith’s testimony, jurors heard from a former roommate, Alex Gravatt, and former girlfriend, Dakotah Brown, who said Chandler had told them he was doing search-and-rescue scuba diving missions for the Madison Police Department. No such unit exists with Madison police.

Prosecutors have pointed to his parents uncovering lies like these as a possible motive for why Halderson murdered Bart, 50, and Krista, 53, at the Windsor home they shared on July 1. Other lies Chandler told the world included attending Madison Area Technical College and scoring an upcoming position with SpaceX in Florida. In reality, prosecutors say Halderson was unemployed and had dropped out of school.

After allegedly killing his parents, prosecutors say Chandler attempted to burn their bodies in a family fireplace before scattering them around southern Wisconsin. Chandler faces felony charges for murder, mutilating and hiding corpses and lying to investigators.

Later testimony by staff with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab revealed that Chandler’s fingerprints matched prints on duct tape attached to a tarp found on the town of Cottage Grove property where investigators recovered his father’s torso.

A matching tool

In morning testimony, a forensic anthropologist with the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said two saws found by investigators were consistent with the cuts to Bart Halderson’s dismembered torso and his wife Krista’s dismembered legs.

Cristina Figueroa Soto said the alloy saw and hacksaw found on a property tied to Chandler’s former girlfriend were consistent with the cuts to Bart and Krista’s bones. An examination of false starts while cutting into bone can reveal the number of teeth on a particular blade, Soto testified. She could not say definitely that the saws and cuts were a perfect match.

“I’m not going to be able to say, ‘Yes, this is the tool that was used,’” she said. “But all the characteristics of this part of the individual were consistent again with the characteristics of those two tools that were found at the scene.”

The alloy saw and hacksaw analyzed by Soto were found inside an old oil tank on the town of Cottage Grove family property of Cresent L’Sai, the partner of the mother of a different former girlfriend of Chandler’s. Bart Halderson’s torso was also found on the property, along with the bloodied tarp and the rifle.

Toward the end of Soto’s morning testimony, she described how bone fragments were found in the Halderson home’s vacuum cleaner and the family fireplace. Over 200 fragments of bone, including cranial bone and teeth, were recovered from the fireplace and its grate, which aligns with prosecutors’ argument that Chandler burned his parents’ heads in the fireplace. Chop marks consistent with a machete or ax were also found on part of a wrist bone in the Halderson fireplace.

Prior to Soto’s testimony, jurors were shown photos of Krista Halderson’s dismembered legs, which were found in a Sauk County field by investigators in July.

Violence suspected

Dane County Medical Examiner Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska said that Krista Halderson’s recovered legs were consistent with being sawed apart, although they were in varying stages of decomposition.

“There appeared to be kind of steps in the bone,” Rogalska said. “This is consistent with a sharp force injury that can be sawing, can be cutting, but again we have movement. ... It’s not just cut clean through.”

Since no hemorrhaging was found in Krista’s legs, Rogalska determined that Krista was dead at the time she was dismembered. A precise cause of death is unknown, though it has been ruled a homicide.

“I don’t actually know which injury caused the death of Krista Halderson, but I believe she died as a result of some violence,” the medical examiner said.

Halderson’s trial was suspended last Tuesday after he was one of 81 Dane County Jail inmates to test positive for COVID-19 after the National Guard tested the entire jail population. The jail, where Halderson has been held since July, has seen a record number of cases of the virus in recent weeks.

Circuit Judge John Hyland, who is presiding over the case, had to dismiss a juror on Tuesday over a positive COVID-19 test.

