Charges dismissed against Baraboo woman accused of stealing $133K from employer

A special prosecutor dismissed charges against a Baraboo woman accused of stealing more than $133,000 from her employer before she made an initial appearance in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Bobbi Jo Tracy, 44, faced six felony counts of theft, including one for theft of more than $10,000 in a business setting and five others for identity theft. The charges carried a maximum prison sentence of 40 years and fines up to $75,000.
According to court records, Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett dismissed the charges with prejudice, meaning Tracy cannot be charged with them again, May 25. A special prosecutor, Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Charles Betthauser, filed the motion without prejudice, but was denied by Barrett, who approved the amended motion.
Betthauser did not respond to calls asking for clarification on the case. Messages to Tracy’s defense attorney, Christopher Van Wagner of Madison, went unanswered.
The order for dismissal only indicates the dismissal was done “for the reason that is in the interest of justice.”
Tracy had been scheduled to make an initial appearance April 21, which was rescheduled to May 5, then again to June 2 before the case was dismissed. She never made an appearance in court.
Tracy had worked at the front desk of Noble Hound Animal Hospital & Pet Resort, 490 Bunker Road, from October 2012 to 2015, when she was promoted to office manager. She left the business in March 2018.
GALLERY: Sauk County cops, courts
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
120220-bara-news-pulvermacher1
120220-bara-news-pulvermacher3
Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen
Albart B. Shores trial
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.