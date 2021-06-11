Charges dismissed against Baraboo woman accused of stealing $133K from employer

A special prosecutor dismissed charges against a Baraboo woman accused of stealing more than $133,000 from her employer before she made an initial appearance in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Bobbi Jo Tracy, 44, faced six felony counts of theft, including one for theft of more than $10,000 in a business setting and five others for identity theft. The charges carried a maximum prison sentence of 40 years and fines up to $75,000.

According to court records, Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett dismissed the charges with prejudice, meaning Tracy cannot be charged with them again, May 25. A special prosecutor, Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Charles Betthauser, filed the motion without prejudice, but was denied by Barrett, who approved the amended motion.

Betthauser did not respond to calls asking for clarification on the case. Messages to Tracy’s defense attorney, Christopher Van Wagner of Madison, went unanswered.

The order for dismissal only indicates the dismissal was done “for the reason that is in the interest of justice.”

Tracy had been scheduled to make an initial appearance April 21, which was rescheduled to May 5, then again to June 2 before the case was dismissed. She never made an appearance in court.