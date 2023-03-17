You might be sitting on a gold mine.

You might want to scrounge through your sofa cushions, rifle through your car’s glove box, and revisit your kitchen’s junk drawer looking for a Wisconsin state quarter. Some were made with an error and those rare coins can sell for thousands of dollars.

Wisconsin state quarters from the 50 State Quarters Program, produced by the U.S. Mint, feature a cow, a peeled husk of corn, and a sliced wheel of cheese. The quarters were released in 2004.

There is a small design difference, though, that shows an extra leaf on the illustrated corn husk. The ones made in error have an extra leaf on the left side of the corn cob on the coin.

There are, according to the U.S. Mint, approximately 50,000 of these extra leaf quarters that were minted. They were minted in Denver and were released nationwide on Oct. 25, 2004. It was the 30th coin released in the 50 State Quarters Program.

In January 2020, one of these rare quarters was auctioned off for a record $6,000. Another quarter was auctioned off in 2006 for $2,530. Heritage Auctions regularly auctions off Wisconsin quarters for hundreds of dollars, if not more. Ebay, currently, has quarters on the site ranging in price from about $100 to $2,300, depending on the coin’s quality.

Some Wisconsin quarter errors were found with an extra cornstalk leaf pointing up (“High Leaf”) or pointing down (“Low Leaf”).

Why? Theories abound. The normal cause for the error would be metal shavings accidentally lodging in the die, creating a gouge from the coin striking action.

However, due to the fact that there are roughly the same amount of “High Leaf’ and “Low Leaf” quarters being circulated, there is speculation that someone at the Denver Mint created them intentionally.

The “High Leaf” variety has a slender leaf that appears to pop straight up next to the cornstalk and right out of the cheese wheel.

The “Low Leaf” variety has what appears to be an arched leaf that links from the cornstalk down to the left, touching the wheel of cheese.

Launched in 1999, the 50 State Quarters Program was a 10-year initiative that honored all 50 states and, later, included territories and Washington, D.C. The U.S. Mint issued five new quarters each year in the order the states ratified the Constitution or were admitted into the Union.

The cheese-friendly Wisconsin state quarter was designed by John Flanagan, William Cousins, and Alfred Maletsky.

Do you have one in your pocket right now? It might be worth a lot of cheddar.