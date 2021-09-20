Chicago-area man drowns at Devil's Lake, authorities say

A Chicago-area man drowned Friday afternoon at Devil’s Lake State Park, authorities reported.

Mike Green, a conservation warden supervisor for the state Department of Natural Resources, said the 55-year-old man was swimming at the south shore beach with family when he drowned at about 3:45 p.m. for unknown reasons.

“Just a common drowning. We don’t have anything to suggest otherwise,” Green said.

Authorities are not releasing the man’s name at this time, Green said Sunday morning.

He said DNR wardens were working at the park when the incident happened and responded via boat and on shore. The Sauk County Dive Team recovered the man’s body around 7 p.m. Friday.

