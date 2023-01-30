 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago couple arrested after $260,000 in cocaine seized in Rock County traffic stop, authorities say

  Updated
Police squad car lights

A Chicago couple was arrested after $260,000 worth of cocaine was seized in a traffic stop on Interstate 39/90 on Tuesday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Rock County K9 deputy stopped a 2018 Silver Dodge Journey on I-39/90 near Highway 59 in the town of Fulton. The police dog provided probably cause to search the vehicle and 7.095 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $260,000 was seized, Sgt. Kevin Skatrud said in a statement.

Driver Sulstine Brown-Robinson, 69, and passenger Tony T. Wooden, 47, were arrested on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams), Skatrud said.

