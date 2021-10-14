Chicago man trying to impress girl by driving like 'grand theft auto' crashes after hitting 122 mph in chase, authorities say

A Chicago man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 mph near Mauston and ending in a crash, authorities reported.

Alejandro Contreras, 22, was charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety and felony attempting to flee or elude an officer. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the endangering safety charge and up to 3 1/2 years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the fleeing or eluding an officer charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 9:39 p.m. Sept. 5, a deputy advised dispatch he had a vehicle pass him at 80 mph traveling North on Highway 58 coming from Mauston. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle as it continued to accelerate.

Moments later another deputy, Brian Sickinger, was positioned at the intersection of Highway 58 and Highway G observed the vehicle and attempted to catch up to it to make a traffic stop. After the vehicle turned onto Highway A Deputy Tyler Brown, who was traveling on Highway 80 from New Lisbon, was advised of the vehicle’s location.

Brown turned onto Highway A and a sports car nearly crashed into him head on. Brown came to a complete stop and the vehicle drove into the ditch to get past him, continuing past Brown who then turned around to begin pursuit.

Brown and Sickinger pursued the vehicle, with Brown noting that at one point during the chase his speed reached 122 mph and the vehicle was still pulling away from him. The deputies were advised to discontinue the pursuit, at which time they reduced their speed and deactivated their emergency lights and sirens. After reducing speed they completely lost sight of the vehicle.

Shortly after discontinuing pursuit another deputy advised the vehicle passed at Highway 80 and 30th Street. The deputy stated it appeared the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Highway 58 and Highway 80. Brown arrived at the location and approached the vehicle, which had overturned in the crash.

One male was located in the vehicle. The male did not appear to have any injuries and did not complain of injuries. He was assisted out of the vehicle and handcuffed before being identified as Alejandro Contreras.

Contreras did not have a driver’s license in his possession, but officers found a Social Security card in his wallet and a speeding citation from earlier in the day. Contreras stated he was “trying to impress a girl by driving like he was in grand theft auto.” Contreras was transported to the Juneau County Jail.

A bystander who witnessed the crash said that, while stopped at the intersection’s stop sign, he observed a vehicle in the lane next to him traveling the same direction as him. The vehicle was fishtailing, went into a ditch, hit the stop sign then crossed Highway 80 without touching the ground.

Contreras is scheduled for a plea hearing Feb. 23, 2022 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

