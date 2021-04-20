Chicago teen's death puts focus on split-second police decisions

It takes the brain about three-fourths of a second to react to a perceived threat, said Chris Burbank, a former police chief in Salt Lake City who is now with the Center for Policing Equity. Most police can then draw a gun and fire two accurate rounds in 1.5 seconds, so the pivotal portion of a confrontation can be over in less than three seconds.

The decisions made in that tiny period can influenced by a host of factors, including training, immediate surroundings and structural biases like racism, he said. A growing body of research shows Black teenagers, for example, are often wrongly perceived as older and more threatening than white teenagers.

And it can be hard for officers to say after the fact exactly what made them shoot, said Eugene O'Donnell, a former New York City police officer and longtime professor of police studies at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

"It's always a shock to actually have to fire because firing is pretty rare in a big city," he said. "You talk to cops after shootings, a lot of it is a blur ... the truth is that you may not even know why you fired."